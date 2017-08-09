UND recently released its single-game ticket prices, revealing that it will cost $99 to get a single ticket to either game against the Gophers—the highest single-game ticket price ever for a home hockey game.

It will be the same price for an adult or a youth ticket.

The single-game ticket is more expensive than UND football season tickets ($80-$95).

The North Dakota-Minnesota series is scheduled for Oct. 20-21 in Ralph Engelstad Arena. It will be Minnesota's first trip to North Dakota since Jan. 13-14, 2012.

Single-game tickets go on sale Sept. 1.

A pre-sale for season-ticket waiting list members is Aug. 30 and a second pre-sale for Champions Club members is Aug. 31.

UND sold out of its season ticket allotment as it has done every year in the 16-year-old Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Last season, the teams played in Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. Minnesota's athletic department charged a record $70-$90 per ticket in addition to requiring ticket purchases for other games, raising costs to as much as $150 per game.

The Fighting Hawks and Gophers are scheduled to play in Las Vegas during October 2018—a game that has already sold out, too.

The rivals also have contracts to play in Minneapolis during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons and in Grand Forks during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons.

UND, the 2016 NCAA national champion, enters the season on a 15-year streak of NCAA appearances—the second-longest streak in college hockey history.

Minnesota, the defending Big Ten champion, enters the season with big expectations after earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs a season ago and adding freshman standout Casey Mittelstadt.

UND's cheapest single-game tickets are $25 for exhibition games against Manitoba (Sept. 30) and the U.S. Under-18 team (Dec. 30) and nonconference series against St. Lawrence (Oct. 13-14) and Union (Nov. 24-25). The Union series comes over Thanksgiving break when the students are gone.

All National Collegiate Hockey Conference series are $40 for Friday night games and $49 for Saturday night games, which are more popular among out-of-town fans.