Fenson member of USA Curling’s Team of the Year

The team includes Fenson, Stopera of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., Luc Violette of Lake Stevens, Wash., Ben Richardson of Issaquah, Wash. and Nick Connolly of Seattle.

Stopera, Violette, Richardson and Fenson competed together all season, with Connolly, the 2017 Junior Nationals runner-up, joining the team for the World Juniors in South Korea. In addition to winning the 2017 Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D., the Stopera rink had a successful Junior Curling Tour season, securing the overall title at the Abbotsford (B.C.) Junior Cashspiel in December and making several other playoff appearances at events throughout the season. The team went 7-4 at the World Juniors and 7-2 at the Junior Nationals and is coached by Mark Lazar of Toledo, Ohio.

The awards were determined by USA Curling’s Athlete/Curler Recognition Committee. The 2017 winners also will be nominated to the United States Olympic Committee for its annual athlete and team awards.