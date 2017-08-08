AMATEUR BASEBALL: Blue Ox clinch state tourney berth

Top-seeded Bemidji (21-6) got out to a hot start in Sunday’s game, taking a 6-0 lead after three innings. The advantage grew to 10 runs after the Blue Ox plated two runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings.

Moorhead tallied its only four runs of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, narrowing the gap to seven runs at 11-4.

However, Bemidji restored the 10-run advantage in the top of the eighth to win via the 10-run rule in eight innings.

Collin Rutledge led the Blue Ox at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. All together, Bemidji collected 16 hits as Matt Baier, Brady Rutledge, Zach Braun, Cody Jenkins and Mitch Hendricks all strung together two-hit games.

On the mound, Ryan Hirt and Kaleb Dingman kept Miner batters at bay. Hirt got the start and pitched five innings, fanning eight batters while surrendering only three hits and keeping Moorhead off the scoreboard. Dingman entered in relief and threw three innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

The Blue Ox still have a chance to win the Region 10C title as the tournament continues this weekend. Bemidji will meet the winner of Moorhead and Crookston at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. A second game could be played to determine the region champion, if necessary, at noon on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Two teams from Region 10C will qualify for the Class C state tournament, which will begin Friday, Aug. 18 and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. The tournament will be hosted by Green Isle, Hamburg and Norwood Young America.