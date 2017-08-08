New running back Murray won't travel to Buffalo

Murray is from Onondaga, N.Y., about 150 miles from Buffalo, and never in his five-year career has played a preseason or regular-season game in the closest NFL city to his hometown. Asked if he was disappointed to not make the trip and at least be able to see family members and friends, he said, "No, that's just coach's decision."

Murray only did individual work in practice Monday and Tuesday. He was asked if he believes he will be able to play in the second preseason game, Aug. 18 at Seattle.

"We'll see," he said. "It's not up to me."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday "there's no issue about him being ready for the" Sept. 11 regular-season opener against New Orleans. Murray agrees.

"That's the plan,'' Murray said. "I just need to keep doing what I'm doing and improve.''

Murray said he hasn't had any complications since returning to practice. He said he must remain patient.

"I'm here for a reason, and I just need to believe in that,'' he said. "I need to trust that.''

Rookie Dalvin Cook is expected to start Thursday at running back. Whenever Murray is healthy, he is expected to battle Cook to be the primary replacement for the departed Adrian Peterson.

The Vikings on Thursday also on offense might be without tackle Riley Reiff and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Reiff took part in only individual drills in practice Tuesday for a second straight day after returning Monday following 1 1/2 weeks out with a back injury. Treadwell has missed the past week of practice with a left thigh injury.

It would be a surprise if Reiff plays, meaning Rashod Hill most likely will start.

"I'm ready if I'm the starter,'' Hill said.

Hill suffered a left leg injury in last Saturday's night practice at training camp and was taken off on a cart. He said he at first thought he "heard something pop but then everything was OK.''

Hill returned to the field after 10 minutes but sat out the rest of the night. He did practice Monday and Tuesday.

"I just got rolled over,'' Hill said. "I'm just a little sore, that's about it.''

Also sitting out practice Tuesday were defensive end Brian Robison (undisclosed reasons) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring). Returning after leaving the workout early Monday was defensive end Everson Griffen (undisclosed), and tight end Bucky Hodges (undisclosed) was back after sitting out Monday.

Chair tester

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is versatile when it comes to catching passes and blocking. He also has other skills.

Rudolph said he was asked to help test chairs players will sit in during meetings at Twin Cities Orthopedic Center, the Vikings facility that opens next year in Eagan.

"They asked me to test our chairs, and I was telling our (operation) guys, 'You can't make those chairs too comfortable because you fall asleep in meetings and that's the end of it,''' Rudolph said.

The Vikings had their last camp practice Tuesday in Mankato after 52 years. Rudolph said they left behind some good chairs.

"Nice and tight,'' Rudolph said. "You're not falling asleep.''

Rudolph said the Vikings in Eagan will have "the best facility in the NFL." He said they "will go into probably one of the nicest movie theaters in the the Twin Cities'' to watch film.

Eyes on QBs

There will be plenty of eyes Thursday on the battle to be Minnesota's backup quarterback.

Starter Sam Bradford won't play much, and then will be relieved by Case Keenum, listed on the depth chart as second string. He's trying to hold off Taylor Heinicke to remain in that spot.

"I'm going to go out and play like I know how to play,'' Keenum said.

The five-year veteran believes he's had a good camp but still seeks to do better.

"I'm a perfectionist,'' he said. "I want to be the best possible player I can be and I don't think I'm there yet. I've done some good things, but I still have a long ways to go.''

Hitting someone else

The Vikings are looking forward to finally banging into some players not wearing purple.

"It will be nice to go against somebody (Thursday) we haven't gone against for the last 23 times we've been on the practice field,'' Rudolph said. "It'll be nice to go out and hit somebody with a different color helmet."

Naturally, safety Harrison Smith, whose nickname is "Hitman,'' is also looking forward to that.

"There comes kind of a part of camp where guys get sick of practicing against one another, and you get to play another team,'' Smith said. "It's good no matter what the team is.''