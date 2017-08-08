Fowler, Lynx dump Dream

Minnesota forward Maya Moore had 16 points, and guard Renee Montgomery finished with 13 points for the Lynx, who have beaten the Dream nine straight times and swept all three meetings this season.

Forward Elizabeth Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Dream, who dropped their fifth straight game.

Minnesota (21-3) threatened to pull away from the Dream in the second quarter and led by as many as 15 points after Fowles hit a bucket with five minutes left in the first half. However, Atlanta closed the half with a 15-6 run and trailed by only 49-43 at halftime.

Fowles hit her first five field goals and finished with 21 points in the first half. Williams and guard Tiffany Hayes each had 10 points in the first half for the Dream (10-16).

Atlanta guard Bria Holmes hit a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that gave the Dream their first lead since 2-0 early in the game. But Montgomery knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lynx a 66-64 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota turned up its defense in the fourth quarter, and Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson hit big shots down the stretch to put away the Dream.

Atlanta managed just nine points in the decisive fourth quarter.

Hayes and Layshia Clarendon each finished with 13 points for the Dream. Brunson contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx.

It was the second game for the Lynx without injured guard Lindsay Whalen, who is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone in her left hand.

The Lynx return home to host the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday in a rematch of last season's WNBA Finals.

The Dream host the New York Liberty on Friday.