Wright, Bradford getting on the same page

That wasn't necessarily because of the change in quarterbacks. Stefon Diggs played more in the slot last season, taking time from Wright. And the emergence of Adam Thielen as a high-usage receiver played a role.

Wright and Bradford, though, seem to be making up for lost time. Bradford hit Wright on some nice balls in training camp at Minnesota State Mankato, including a long one down the right side and one down the left side in Saturday's night practice.

"I think me and Sam are starting to become, I don't want to say one, but we're starting to think alike,'' Wright said this week. "We're starting to be on the same page. We're starting to talk about more routes together and things like that.''

With Bridgewater as the starting quarterback, Wright had seasons of catching 42 passes in 2014 and 34 in 2015.

"He likes feeding me on third down,'' Wright, a six-year veteran, said Friday, Aug. 4. "That's my guy.''

Bridgewater, though, was lost for the year with a knee injury suffered in the final preseason practice last August, and it remains to be seen when he will play again.

With Bradford as the quarterback last season, Wright caught a career-low 11 passes for 67 yards. Because he didn't play much, chemistry never developed between Bradford and Wright.

"Sometimes I think that can affect the relationship between a player and a receiver,'' Wright said. "I'm not going to say he didn't know me well because he throws to me some in practice, but not getting the chance to go with (the first team) a lot, I think it does mess up timing.''

Wright, though, could snag some balls from Bradford in Thursday's preseason opener at Buffalo. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who has missed the past week of practice with a left thigh injury, might not play. In Treadwell's absence, Wright has been working with the first team.

Bradford is looking forward to developing a good relationship with Wright.

"I think Jarius Wright can be extremely valuable to us,'' Bradford said. "His quickness and his speed in the slot, it's just nice having a guy like that in the slot out there. He beats one-on-one coverage consistently, whether it be on some quick option type routes or even on the deeper stuff with his vertical speed.''

The last time the Vikings played a game, Wright got in some work with Bradford. In the 2016 finale against Chicago, with Minnesota out of the playoff race, Wright was inserted and caught a season-high five passes for 24 yards and his only touchdown of the season.

