Twins come from behind to win in second straight game

Eddie Rosario scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a balk.

Rosario doubled over Milwaukee right fielder Domingo Santana's head to tie the game and later came around to score when Brewers reliever Oliver Drake (3-4) balked with Rosario at third base.

Minnesota recovered from a 3-0 deficit a night after coming back from down five runs in a 6-5 win against the Texas Rangers.

Twins reliever Buddy Boshers (1-0) retired the only batter he faced, getting Travis Shaw to bounce out with a runner on in the seventh. All-Star right-hander Ervin Santana started for Minnesota and yielded four runs -- two earned -- in six innings.

Matt Belisle recorded his second consecutive save, and second of the season, as the Twins' new closer. Minnesota managed the win despite committing four errors, hitting 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 men on base.

Drake allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

With Jason Castro at the plate and Rosario on third in the seventh, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell had his infield shifted to the right side for the lefty-hitting catcher. With no defender near third base, Rosario extended his lead and faked going home, causing movement from Drake that led to plate umpire Bill Welke calling the balk.

Keon Broxton homered and drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which allowed more than two runs for the first time in five games.

Broxton's solo homer started the scoring in the third inning.

Minnesota gave the Brewers two more runs in that inning. Santana was hit by a pitch and Ryan Braun reached on an error. Shaw's single plated Santana, and Braun came around to score after center fielder Byron Buxton overran the ball for another error.

Minnesota got a run back in the bottom of the third with an RBI groundout by Joe Mauer.

Broxton extended the lead to 4-2 in the next inning with an RBI double.

Polanco's two-run double in the fourth brought the Twins back within 4-3.

NOTES: Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano was out of the lineup for the third straight day as he deals with a left hand contusion. Sano underwent an MRI and CT scan on Monday, and the tests didn't show any additional damage after X-rays on Friday showed no broken bones from being hit in the hand by a pitch. ... Milwaukee RF Domingo Santana was back in the lineup a night after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist. Santana was then hit again in the third inning by a pitch from Twins RHP Ervin Santana. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier was back in the lineup after being pulled from Sunday's game because of an illness. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun had three hits and is now batting .333 in 50 career games against Minnesota. He owns an 11-game hitting streak against the Twins.