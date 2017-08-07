Now, Mike Zimmer only can wonder how well Bradford might do with better protection.

"Bradford, when he's got time, he can throw the heck out of the ball,'' the Minnesota coach said Monday, Aug. 7. "If we give this guy time, he's got a chance to be good.''

The Vikings last year were devastated by injuries on the line, including using five left tackles. That led to Bradford having to throw plenty of short passes, though he did set a record for completion percentage of 71.6 percent.

Now, the line has been rebuilt, and Bradford is talking about going downfield more this season. He has looked good during training camp at Minnesota State, Mankato, including throwing a number of long balls to Stefon Diggs.

"I think a lot of it is just (Diggs) doing a great job of getting open, doing a great job of beating coverage,'' Bradford said. "He's one of those guys as a quarterback that you really just enjoy throwing to.''

Having better protection obviously helps Diggs have more time to get open. The Vikings beefed up the offensive line this season, including signing free-agent tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers.

Reiff suffered a back injury July 27 in the first full-squad practice of training camp and was out until returning Monday. Reiff only did individual drills, so it's uncertain if he will be ready for Thursday's exhibition opener at Buffalo.

Bradford is ready to go. It's his first exhibition game with the Vikings considering he didn't join the team until two days after the preseason ended last year.

"Just get out there and look sharp,'' Bradford said. "I'm not sure how much we're going to play, we haven't really talked about that yet. When we're in there, I want us to be crisp in and out of the huddle, I want us to execute and go down and score. I think that's what we're looking for to set the tone for the rest of preseason going into the season.

Cook in front

Rookie Dalvin Cook is listed as the first-string running back on the Vikings' initial depth chart of the season, putting him in position to start Thursday's exhibition opener at Buffalo on his 22nd birthday.

The unofficial depth chart came out Monday before Latavius Murray was activated off the physically unable to perform list and practiced later in the day for the first time with the Vikings. However, it's unlikely Murray being back following March 22 surgery on his right ankle changes anything for the immediate future on the chart.

Cook entered training camp working with the second team behind Jerick McKinnon but has played well. Also, McKinnon, listed as Cook's backup, has battled a leg injury.

Cook got the first play with the first team in Saturday night's practice at Blakeslee Stadium. Cook didn't break any long runs during the night, but Zimmer was pleased with his effort as the Vikings look for a starter to replace the departed Adrian Peterson.

"I thought he was good,'' Zimmer said Monday. "The defensive line did a nice job.''

Listed as tied at the top of the depth chart at weakside linebacker are Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson, who have been rotating with the first team as the Vikings seek a replacement for the retired Chad Greenway. Rookie Ben Gedeon also is in contention there, but is listed third at middle linebacker behind starter Eric Kendricks and Kentrell Brothers.

Among other position battles, Tom Johnson is listed first and Datone Jones second at three-technique defense tackle, and Nick Easton is ahead of rookie Pat Elflein at center. Case Keenum is listed as the second-team quarterback, ahead of Taylor Heinicke.

"No matter where I am on the depth chart, I prepare the same way and I get ready to play because I know in this league, you never know,'' Keenum said. "So I'm going to be ready to be whatever this team needs me to be.''

It's no surprise that two longtime starters are now listed at second team. Danielle Hunter is ahead of Brian Robinson at defensive end, and Trae Waynes leads Terence Newman at cornerback.

Among specialists, kicker Kai Forbath is listed at first team ahead of rookie Marshall Koehn, punter Ryan Quigley above rookie Taylor Symmank and Marcus Sherels, a lock to return punts, is first team at kickoff returner. But those positions all will be determined in preseason games.

Also, Laquon Treadwell is listed second at one wide receiver spot over Michael Floyd, who will miss the first four games because of an NFL suspension. And rookie Bucky Hodges and Kyle Carter are tied at tight end for third string behind starter Kyle Rudolph and David Morgan.

'Not again'

When left tackle Rashod Hill went down with a left leg injury and was taken off on a cart in Saturday's night practice, Zimmer had a flashback to last year's injuries on the line.

"It's like, 'Not this again,''' Zimmer said.

As it turned out, Hill was fine, and he returned to the field in 10 minutes, although not to the practice. He was a full participant in Monday's workout.

Zimmer said Hill going down, though, can't result in the Vikings changing anything they do with the line.

"We can't go into this thing with kid gloves or we can't go into scared, so just got to go and if something happens, then we've got to regroup,'' Zimmer said. "Maybe we learned from last year, that's the way we got to do it.''

Zimmer said Hill was carted off because a precautionary X-ray was needed and medical officials "didn't want him walking'' on his leg.

Hill continued to work with the first team Monday with Reiff being limited. Also able to return Monday after missing Saturday's night practice were cornerback Jabari Price and defensive end Tashawn Bower, who both had undisclosed ailments.

Defense rules

The Vikings obviously are better on defense than offense, and that showed in live plays Saturday.

Still, Zimmer has plenty of hope for his offense.

"The defense is ahead of the offense (in training camp), but I think the offense has made great strides, and a lot of things we've been working on, they're getting better at,'' Zimmer said. "I thought offensively was a good day (Monday) and not as good defensively.''