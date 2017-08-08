HITTINGER COLUMN: A fond farewell to Bemidji

Really, the best parts of this job always happened before the games, or afterward in the locker room, the media room or on the bus while the team was waiting to depart.

I’ll never forget the reactions of Bemidji State head women’s hockey coach Jim Scanlan and defender Alexis Joyce after the Beavers pulled off an amazing comeback overtime road victory over North Dakota.

As I waited near the visitors’ locker room -- located astoundingly close to the loading dock in the bowels of Ralph Engelstad Arena -- I saw Scanlan come around the corner from the press box, where he was doing the radio postgame. When he saw me, he gave the largest fist-pump I’d ever seen.

Joyce, who scored the game-winner, had a similar, if more subdued, reaction.

I don’t even remember much of the story I wrote, but I’m certain interviewing them gave the recap more color and character than it ever could have had without them.

I also know the reason why they gave me such good material is because we had the chance to get to know one another beyond the game and off the ice.

It’s one thing to watch a person or a team play a sport and think of them simply as athletes. But I always found the more interesting and fulfilling way to cover sports is to try and connect with people on a deeper, more personal level.

At this point I should probably apologize for sounding a little maudlin and introspective. But there’s a reason for this: Monday was my last day as Pioneer sports editor. I’m leaving the Pioneer, and departing Bemidji, to take a job as a copy editor with Forum News Service in the Twin Cities.

As I start this new chapter, I can only think about how welcoming the people of Bemidji were when I first moved here, sight unseen, in the spring of 2012.

It quickly felt like home. Maybe it was playing trivia every Monday night at Brigid’s Pub, or getting to know the people who pour pints at Bemidji Brewing, or going to see the musicians who play at Rail River Folk School. But I started to consider myself part of the Bemidji community.

That doesn’t always happen when someone moves to a new place where he knows not a single soul. In my opinion it’s what makes Bemidji special.

Now it's five years later and I have lived here longer than I've lived anywhere since before I started college. At the risk of sounding too sentimental: I haven't really lived anywhere that's felt like "home" as much as Bemidji.

I think that’s why covering the Bemidji-area sports scene has been so fulfilling for me. I care about these people and programs because I care about the community.

Sometimes it wasn’t always positive. But I like to think we did our best to be fair and accurate at all times, no matter what the story was.

Luckily, the good memories far outweigh the bad.

Like covering the Red Lake Warriors and Lady Warriors basketball teams during their state tournament runs. The girls, with head coach Randy Holthusen, made their first-ever state tournament appearance this winter. The boys, meanwhile, were making their fourth straight appearance with head coach Roger White.

Both teams lost in the first round, but it didn’t matter -- the entire Red Lake Reservation, it seemed, went to every game, whether it was in Thief River Falls, Minneapolis or anywhere else. I think Warrior fans would travel to Antarctica for a game if they had to -- and they’d still pack the stands.

I also got to see a ton of very talented teams at Bemidji High School, where it seems they are always vying for a state tournament appearance in nearly every sport. It was a pleasure to work with athletic director Troy Hendricks and the rest of the coaches at BHS.

But most of all, being able to cover the Bemidji State athletic department was a real thrill for me, from my first-ever Beaver football game -- a wild 25-23 thriller against Upper Iowa in 2012 -- to the very last men’s hockey game I covered -- their heartbreaking loss to Bowling Green in the WCHA playoffs -- and everything in between.

I cherish getting to know all the coaches, players, administrators, fans, students and workers at BSU. I don’t think I would have gotten to know any of them as well if not for Brad Folkestad and the BSU sports communications team. I couldn’t have gotten to know the ins-and-outs of the BSU sports scene without their assistance.

And finally -- but most important -- I need to thank everyone at the Pioneer who was involved in making our sports section such a good one. We won first place in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest earlier this year. That would have been impossible to achieve without sports reporters Austin Monteith and Micah Friez, photographers Maggi Stivers and Jillian Gandsey or the Pioneer’s editor, Matt Cory.

Even though I’m leaving the Pioneer, and although I’m technically leaving Bemidji, I’ll always consider the Pioneer my family and Bemidji a second home.

Luckily, I won’t be far. You can never be away from home for too long.