The Vikings also Monday got back starting left tackle Riley Reiff, who had been out since suffering a back injury July 27 in the first full-squad workout of training camp at Minnesota State Mankato.

Murray and Reiff only did individual drills. Although Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to speculate, it would be a surprise if either is ready to play in the Thursday, Aug. 10, preseason opener at Buffalo.

"I'm just happy to be back on the field, get some individual work, more drills, pertaining to football, so that felt good,'' Murray said.

Murray said he had "some soreness'' after the workout, but he didn't think it was a big deal.

Murray, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract as a free agent last March, had told the Pioneer Press last Wednesday he was close to returning after having two encouraging individual workouts on the side. He knows he has plenty of work to do if he wants to overtake Cook for the right to replace Peterson, who wasn't brought back as a free agent and signed with New Orleans.

"I still have a lot of catching up to do,'' Murray said. "They've seen a lot of (Cook). He's been on the field. He's been playing, and so he deserves everything that he has right now. I have to prove to the coaches and to the team that I'm able to still go out and perform at a high level, and so (Monday) was just a start toward that direction.''

Zimmer said it was "nice to get him out there,'' but isn't much to evaluate yet. Quarterback Sam Bradford is eagerly waiting to see what the Vikings have in Murray.

"I think we're honestly all waiting to kind of find out,'' Bradford said. "Obviously, we know he's a very talented player. I think we all feel very confident with the running back group that we have right now. I think we have three guys that can really play, and play at a high level.''

The third is Jerick McKinnon, listed at second string before Murray came off the PUP list. McKinnon welcomes the return of Murray making it even more competitive for playing time.

"We're all still battling,'' McKinnon said. "We'll see how it turns out.

Reiff, who signed a five-year, $58.75 million contract as a free agent last March, is entrenched as the starter. Now, he has to get back up to speed.

"It's frustrating not being out there with the guys,'' Reiff said. "I'm happy I'm out there (Monday) and looking forward to moving forward.''

Zimmer said Reiff told him he "felt fine'' during the workout.

"It's good to have Riley back,'' said wide receiver Jarius Wright. "He's a vet, so he kind of knows what to expect. But it's good for him to be back out here and just get back in the groove.''

Missing his fifth straight practice with a leg injury was wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (leg). Also out were tight end Bucky Hodges (undisclosed injury) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring).

Defensive end Everson Griffen suffered midway through practice what Zimmer only would say was a "little tweak.'' Griffen declined comment, but Zimmer said it's not serious.

"He could have went back in, but we held him out,'' Zimmer said.

The Vikings have their final practice of training camp Tuesday. They will fly Wednesday to Buffalo for the exhibition opener.