Additional tests show no breaks in Miguel Sano's left hand

Both a magnetic resonance imaging exam and CT scan showed no broken bones in the hand where Sano was hit by pitch twice in the same area in a span of 11 days. Initial X-rays after the latest plunking Friday against the Texas Rangers came back negative as well.

Sano said he had still swelling in his hand, and was kept out of Monday's lineup—his third straight absence. He did take batting practice before Monday's game, his first time swinging a bat since Friday.

"I'm just happy that nothing is broken," he said. "I still got a little swelling in my hand, but I'll do the most I can to help the team."

Sano's status for Tuesday, Aug. 8, was unclear, though manager Paul Molitor said that type of injury can persist.

"When you get hit multiple times in the same area of your hand it has a chance to linger a little bit," Molitor said. "I hope he can ease himself into getting back in the regular lineup."

While Sano pinch hit on the day after being hit July 24 in Los Angeles, he has been unavailable the past two games for the Twins. It took him four days to return to the starting lineup on the last West Coast trip but once he did, he homered twice in the next five games.

The Twins entered Monday's game 17-8 this year when Sano homers, including 12-3 on the road. He has been hit by pitch four times in 18 games since the all-star break after being hit just twice in his first 278 career games (1,175 plate appearances).

Belisle wants to stay

A day after recording his first save in five years, Matt Belisle acknowledged that the Twins may put him on revocable waivers in the next month and potentially move him to a contending team.

But the 37-year-old on a one-year, $2,050,000 contract said he wants to remain with the Twins.

"I really love it here," said Belisle, who played for four different teams before signing with the Twins in the offseason. "I'm proud to be wearing this uniform and be with these guys. I still think we can shock a lot of people. I'll leave it at that. I love to win. I still think we can do that here."

Belisle said he believes the Twins "can shock a lot of people" by making the playoffs, even though they entered Monday 3.5 games back, and trailing five teams, in the wild card race.

"Wouldn't that be great?" he said. "I look at it as an opportunity. I've seen so many things late in baseball where things unfold and people go, 'What in the world just happened?' This is a very close group of men that have played together for a while.

"Last year, after the beating that they took, they left bloodied but unbowed. They learned a lot about losing and now they're ready to win. I think they're really doing a great job as a whole of learning how to be winners."

Even though his earned-run average of 4.53 ranks fifth in the Twins' bullpen, Belisle appears to have inherited the Twins' closer job left vacant by their trade of Brandon Kintzler. That is in part thanks to Belisle's strong performances in the last seven weeks.

The right-hander has allowed only one earned run in his last 20.2 innings spanning 18 games since June 17.

"I made a few adjustments, but I'm also doing a lot of the same things I was doing when people were wondering what the heck is going on," Belisle said. "Baseball is a tough game. Sometimes it's just the mental side of striving on. I have done a few adaptations that I'll keep to myself, but it's mainly just keeping the right mental frame of mind and being able to help the team and unhook the trailer regardless of whether I had a good or bad outing last time."

Briefly

Glen Perkins is scheduled to start on a rehab assignment for Double-A Chattanooga Wednesday, then pitch in back-to-back outings over the weekend.

Mike Berardino contributed to this report.