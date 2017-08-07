“I want to have a good tournament,” said Thor Swanson, who will be competing with his brother, Mitch, and representing Bemidji State once the teams hit Lake Bemidji on Thursday. “The ultimate goal this week is to get a top-four (finish) and move on to the second tournament.”

All 90 teams will be vying for those top four spots, which brings them to the individuals bracket and one step closer to qualifying for the Bassmaster Classic. The anglers first had a meet-and-greet session on the BSU campus on Monday for pictures and autographs, but they already have their sights on the weekend tournament.

Robbie Troje and Luke Gillund -- the other Bemidji State reps -- have their sights set on the same goal as the Swanson duo.

“I hope to do well, hope to catch fish. Ending up in the top four would be ideal,” said Troje. “Just to finish in the top four to qualify for that individual's bracket is what we’re trying to do.”

Although many of the teams are from the southern end of the country, having the upper hand on a familiar Lake Bemidji might be short-lived for the local teams.

“It’s kind of a home-field advantage, but these guys are so good that they’ll figure it out just as good as we already have,” Troje said of the other teams. “But it’s still cool to have it up here. It’s cool to enjoy the experience so far. We’re only one day in, and it’s been a blast.”

Despite steep competition, visiting competitors will still have a bit of a learning curve. Dakota Moore, who is representing the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette, is in totally unfamiliar territory.

“This is my first time past Missouri, north of Missouri,” he said. “We went out (on the water), caught some new fish that I’ve never seen before. Pike, walleye, muskie… Any chance you get to catch a new species of fish is awesome.”

With a successful day of prefishing on Monday, Moore is excited for all that lies ahead despite being in foreign Minnesota.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the new water, all the new lakes. I love the property up here, all the land. It’s a beautiful landscape,” he said. “I like fishing in new (lakes). I fish in new (waters) at home all the time, so it’s nothing really new for me.”

The rare opportunity to host the college national championship, meanwhile, is meaningful for the BSU anglers.

“There were rumors that it would be up here in Minnesota. It motivated me and Luke to catch some fish and try to make it, do everything we can,” said Troje. “It’s nice because normally it’s us driving down south because that’s where most of these teams are from.”

“The two coolest things I think about this tournament is the stigma of making it to a national championship, because not everyone gets to do that and I’m really happy that we’re here, and also the fact that we’re at home,” Swanson added. “It’s only at one location every year, and the fact that they picked us is something really special.”