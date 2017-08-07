AUTO RACING: Race of Champions qualifiers excites

Aside from that, it was also Kids’ Night at the Speedway. All kids got free admission and a chance to meet the drivers. Drivers handed out bikes, racing teddy bears, toys, fishing rods, treats and photos to the kids, and also gave autographs. Flagman Chad Dyrdahl gave each child a free checkered flag to wave and the packed grandstands were a blur of activity throughout the feature races.

Next Sunday, Aug. 13, is a regular race night, while Sunday, Aug 20, has been selected as Box Car Night, where kids will be asked to create a cardboard box race car. During intermission they will “race” them on the track.

Mini Stock

John Current grabbed the early lead with Mike Hart charging up from the second row into second. Following a series of cautions for spins and crashes sending Hart tailback, he charged back up through traffic to challenge Current for the lead.

As Current and Hart came out of turn four and the checkered flag waving, contact was made below the flagstand sending both spinning in a photo finish. Hart was awarded the win.

Wissota Pure Stock

Several attempts at getting the pure stocks feature started failed with spins before the green flag finally waved with Josh Berg taking the lead over Austin Carlson.

Mike Blevins slid up high and sideways bringing out another caution flag and sending him tailback. With the restart Tyler Kroening raced up into third passing Jared Miller in the process. The race was finished strong by Berg who drove to the checkered flag and was joined by family in Victory Lane.

Wissota Mod Four

Conrad Schwinn powered out to the lead with Scott Drydahl, Tonja Stranger, Allen Foster and Josh Seely-Sautbine chasing.

Seely-Sautbine raced to the top of the track and around Stranger for third before a three-car wreck occurred in turn two with Mike Hart, Dean Shaver and Brian Feda.

The restart was controlled by Schwinn with Seely-Sautbine in hot pursuit. Foster made steady progress gaining a top-five position as Schwinn took the checkered flag and the right to represent Bemidji Speedway at the Race of Champions.

Wissota Midwest Modified

Jeff Reed took control early while Matt Fullerton, Tim Jackson, Darrin Lawler and Matt Sparby lined up behind the leader in the top five.

Jackson raced to the high side and passed Fullerton for second. The top three raced away from the field before Bret Schmidt’s B-mod blew a tire, sending him over the top of turn one and bringing out the caution flag late in the race. Reed led the field to the green flag with Fullerton charging up on the outside back into second dropping Jackson to third. Matt Sparby raced up and passing Lawler for fourth as Reed took the checkered flag.

Reed was later DQ’d in the tech inspection and the win awarded to Fullerton, his first.

Wissota Super Stocks

The father and son duo of Dalton Carlson and Tim Carlson led the field of Wissota Super Stocks to the green flag with Dalton taking the lead followed by Tim.

Jeff Reed, Harley Kroening and Matt Sparby chased the leader, with Reed racing around Tim Carlson for second, and Sparby passing Kroening for fourth.

A caution was created when Tal Lucken and Mikey Vajdl tangled on the back straight sending both to the pits. Dalton Carlson raced to his second feature win of the summer and the right to race the race of champions.

Wissota Modified

The Wissota Modified was the final race of the night under the lights.

Tim Jackson and Doug VanMill led the way early, with Jackson eventually raced out to a five-car length lead over VanMill and the field before VanMill raced up high and Bryan Dyrdahl raced low into second in the 3-4 turn.

Jackson began lapping cars as a good race developed for fifth between Davey Mills and Nathan Sletto, with Mills gaining the advantage.

As the leaders lapped traffic, contact was made between VanMill and James Parker, bringing out the caution and sending Parker to the rear of the field. VanMill later slid up and over the top of turn one and was forced to moving Adam Johnson into third behind Jackson and Dyrdahl.

Jackson took the checkered flag for the win and claim the ROC qualifier. Bryan Dyrdahl, Brady Dyrdahl, Adam Johnson and Davey Mills took top five honors home.