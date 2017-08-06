He entered the 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine with few expectations for success. He left with the course record and tournament trophy.

Thanks to a final-round 66 and a birdie on a playoff hole, Goydos captured his first win on what has been a trying Champions Tour season for the 53-year-old from California.

"It wasn't like I was building it up here," Goydos said. "I was more like the space shuttle taking off from Canaveral for no apparent reason."

Indeed, Goydos took off with a bogey-free weekend sparked by a tournament-record 60 Saturday in the three-round event that yielded his fifth Champions Tour title.

On Sunday, his tournament-winning performance required a 55th and final hole after he and Gene Sauers completed regulation each at 20 under.

In the sudden death playoff, which took place on the iconic par-5 18th hole that is reachable in two for these players, Sauers dropped his approach short and in the water, opening the door for Goydos.

Just minutes before, as they closed regulation, Sauers had hit a 5-iron from roughly the same distance of 198 yards to the hole and landed with room to spare. But in the playoff, the same club fell short.

"I just kind of came out of it a little bit," Sauers said.

With the advantage of knowing that, Goydos switched from a 5-iron to a 4-iron, wanting to leave room for error.

And even that barely made it.

Thanks to a downhill lie and wet conditions, Goydos said he hit his 198th shot of the tournament "thin," and his approach only cleared the water by two feet, setting up his two-putt birdie for the win.

"I think it only carried by a couple feet max," Goydos said. "But I hit a lot of club, so if I did mis-hit it, it would carry. I think if I hit it solid, I fly it to the back edge. I just didn't quite catch it. That's fine. I play for misses."

For all of Sunday, Goydos and Sauers were the clear front-runners. They entered in a three-way tie for first, then each birdied two of the first three holes to build on their lead.

But neither broke free for a lead of more than a single shot in the final round, and both parred five straight holes before birdieing No. 18 to force the playoff.

"I made birdie, he made birdie," Sauers said. "It was like that all day long."

It was the second straight year a playoff was needed to determine a winner.

The 20-under par Sauers and Goydos put up after 54 holes tied for the second-lowest tournament score in the past six years, only trailing Kenny Perry's 23-under score in 2014. The tournament yielded 1,105 birdies in all, second most in Champions Tour history.

"(I thought) 20 under was the number you've got to get to," Goydos said. "Maybe 21 under."

After Goydos' approach on the playoff hole barely cleared the water, he needed to two-putt from 30 feet, or risk playing the hole again as the sudden death playoff continued.

But Goydos handled these greens in Blaine tremendously all weekend, and lagged his first putt to two feet, yielding an easy tap-in for the win.

He needed only 84 putts for the whole tournament on greens that were widely praised as fast and true.

By thriving on those, Goydos won his first tournament of a season that he admitted hasn't been great.

"I've won five times out here," he said of his career. "And I've been surprised by all five."