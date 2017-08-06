Isidora, a guard, was taken in the fifth round by the Vikings in last April's draft. Two rounds later, Minnesota selected Coley, a wide receiver.

Isidora has turned some heads at Vikings training camp at Minnesota State Mankato. Having seen him up close the past four years at Miami, Coley believes he can emerge as a fixture in the NFL.

"Just his explosiveness off the ball,'' Coley said. "His strength, his blocking and just finishing his block.''

Coley might not be an expert on guards, but Alex Boone, Minnesota's starter on the left side, knows his stuff about the position, and he likes the rookie.

"Danny's doing good,'' Boone said. "I think (offensive line coach) Tony (Sparano) said it best the other day, 'He can get into a funky situation and get himself out of it pretty well.'''

Isidora has seen some work in practice with the first team at right guard, although Joe Berger is the leading candidate to start there in the regular season. But Isidora has a good shot to make the team.

"Of course,'' Isidora said of that being his initial goal. "You always have to have high aspirations, always.''

Isidora was a left tackle at Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Fla., before playing right guard his entire college career. Berger, 35, has said he might retire after the season, meaning the Vikings could need a new starter at right guard next year.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Isidora was named second-team All-ACC last season. Draft analyst Dane Brugler rated him as the 11th-best guard available for the draft, and had projected him as a fourth-round pick.

"He's got a low center of gravity,'' said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "He can recover and has got good strong hands. He's got some power. Yeah, he's got a chance.''

Hill's leg OK

Rashod Hill's agent said Sunday there's nothing to worry about after the Vikings tackle suffered a left leg injury in a Saturday night practice at training camp.

"Everything appears fine,'' said Brett Tessler. "He shouldn't be missing any time.''

Hill went down midway through the practice at Blakeslee Stadium and was taken off on a cart. However, he walked back onto the field after 10 minutes without a limp and was smiling on the sideline. He did not return to the practice.

After his return to the field, Hill spoke to Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph and was pointing to the lower part of his back left leg, where he apparently was hit.

"He's OK,'' Joseph said after the practice. "Everything's good. ... When somebody goes down, it scares everybody.''

Tessler declined to give specifics on Hill's injury. Tessler, who wasn't at the practice, said he never had any real concern about the injury because a report was available soon that Hill was fine.

"By the time I heard the news, I also heard that it seemed like he would be OK,'' said Tessler, who has spoken to Hill since he went down.

Hill has been at left tackle with the first team since Riley Reiff suffered a back injury in the first camp full-squad workout July 27 at Minnesota State Mankato. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, whose team had Sunday off, said last week that Reiff was expected to be back soon.

Because of injuries, Minnesota went through five left tackles last season, the last one being Hill, who made his NFL debut as a rookie in the finale against Chicago.

After Hill went down, the Vikings were already on to their third left tackle of camp. He was replaced by Jeremiah Sirles on the first team for the remainder of the workout.

Screens to improve?

Running backs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray figure to help the Vikings this season on screen passes. Then again, perhaps it can't get any worse in that area.

"Our screens have been awful, and so that's one of the emphases we've had is to be better,'' Zimmer said.

Zimmer said so far it "looks a lot better.'' One reason is that Cook has done a solid job catching the ball in camp.

Murray signed as a free agent, but has yet to practice with the Vikings following surgery March 22 on his right ankle and is on the physically unable to perform list. A return by Murray, who caught 74 passes the past two years for Oakland, should help even more with screens.

The Vikings also have Jerick McKinnon, who caught 43 passes last season and has had some good moments through the air since Zimmer arrived as coach in 2014. The Vikings, though, never got much in the passing game from Adrian Peterson, who wasn't brought back as a free agent and signed with New Orleans.

Hoag weighs options

Ryan Hoag, Mr. Irrelevant when he was the last player taken by the Oakland Raiders in the 2003 draft, is considering getting back into the NFL.

The wide receiver had three stints with the Vikings from 2004-06, and never got into a regular-season game with them or any NFL team. Hoag said he is "potentially looking into doing some scouting with the Vikings" through an NFL minority internship program and has talked to team officials.

Hoag, 37, completed the NFL broadcast boot camp last May, and might get into that field. He ran a show on Sirius XM NFL Radio recently for two hours and said he soon will have an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football,'' alongside Nate Burleson, a former Vikings teammate.

Hoag, who starred at Gustavus Adolphus, now coaches tennis at Washburn High School in his native Minneapolis.