Nearly 16 months since he threw his last pitch in the major leagues and 13 1/2 months since undergoing major surgery on his throwing shoulder, Perkins was preparing for the home stretch of his rehab marathon.

"Almost there," the Stillwater High School and University of Minnesota product said. "If I can get through this next week, there's no reason I shouldn't be ready to play here."

The 34-year-old reliever is set to throw an extended bullpen on Monday before traveling to Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday in preparation for three more rehab outings, this time with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts. After making five combined outings in the Gulf Coast and Florida State leagues, Perkins is scheduled to test his shoulder on Thursday in the Southern League, followed by his first back-to-back outings on Aug. 13-14.

If those go well, the next step could be a return to the Twins' big-league roster. His 30-day rehab window runs through Aug. 20, but Perkins doesn't sound convinced he'll need to use the whole period.

Nor does he see the point in working multiple innings or multiple back-to-backs, neither of which would likely be asked of him at the big-league level this season.

That means the three-time all-star could return during a six-game homestand against the first-place Cleveland Indians and the wild-card holding Arizona Diamondbacks. Former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, with whom Perkins remains close, is in his first year as bench coach for the Diamondbacks.

"I'm in a better place mentally than I have been," Perkins said. "I think for the first time in my rehab I've been pushing our medical and our front office to say, 'Hey, let's go.' For a long time I didn't feel good enough to take steps."

He joked about annoying Twins head athletic trainer Dave Pruemer with his "nagging about moving this thing along."

For now, Perkins isn't thinking about next season, for which the Twins appear likely to pay $700,000 buyout on a $6.5 million club option.

"My only goal the entire time has been to pitch in the big leagues again," he said. "Anything beyond that is a bonus. Just getting back on that mound one more time is all I wanted to do, and that's still all I want to do. That's what I played baseball my whole life for. When it gets taken away unwillingly, you want to get back."

Sano out

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was unavailable for a second straight day as he still dealt with considerable swelling and soreness in his left hand.

Though X-rays were negative in the initial aftermath of Friday night's plunking, Sano's fourth in 18 games since the all-star break, the Twins will send Sano for additional tests Monday once the swelling subsides.

He will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam and a CT scan, Twins manager Paul Molitor said, adding a stint on the 10-day disabled list remains "pretty unlikely" at this point.

Friday marked the second time in 11 days Sano was hit by a pitch in the left hand/wrist area. It took him four days to return to the starting lineup on the last West Coast trip, but once he did he homered twice in the next five games.

Briefly

• Lefty Stephen Gonsalves, 23, was promoted from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Rochester along with reliever Luke Bard on Sunday. Gonsalves, the Twins' third-rated prospect, went 8-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 15 starts this year for the Lookouts. He was 16-4 with a 2.28 ERA in 28 combined Southern League starts the past two seasons, posting a nine-inning strikeout rate of 10.3.

• The Red Wings under pitching coach Stu Cliburn were leading the 14-team International League with a 3.20 team ERA, entering Sunday's play. Despite using 36 different pitchers and 21 starters, the Red Wings ranked first in nine-inning walk rate (2.43) and were tied for sixth with 8.13 strikeouts per nine innings.

• Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in April, ran in Perkins' charity race and posted a time of 20 minutes or so. "He was booking," Perkins said.