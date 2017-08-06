Fever halt Lynx's eight-game win streak

Indiana (9-17) snapped a five-game losing streak to stun the Lynx, who have the best record in the WNBA. The Fever outscored the Lynx by six points in the fourth quarter to earn the narrow victory.

Minnesota (20-3) watched its eight-game winning streak end. The Lynx remain atop the league standings despite dropping a game for the first time since July 8.

Guard Briann January scored 14 points and dished out six assists to complement Dupree's outburst on offense. Fever guards Erica Wheeler and Jazmon Gwathmey contributed nine points apiece.

Forward Maya Moore led Minnesota with 28 points in more than 35 minutes of playing time. Moore shot 9 of 18 from the field and made all 10 of her free-throw attempts.

Guard Seimone Augustus scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Lynx. Forward Rebekkah Brunson registered a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Minnesota led 38-35 at halftime, and the Lynx built a 58-54 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, Indiana rallied from a six-point deficit with 8:36 to play. After Dupree made a turnaround jump shot, Gwathmey hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 62-61 with 7:33 remaining.

Center Erlana Larkins gave Indiana a 63-62 lead when she made a layup with 6:45 to go.

Minnesota stayed close and evened the score at 77 on Moore's layup with 1:30 left. The Fever quickly regained the lead on the next possession with a pull-up jump shot by January.

Moore made two free throws with 57.2 seconds remaining to even the score once again at 79. Indiana turned to Dupree for a jump shot to grab an 81-79 lead with 44.9 seconds left.

Augustus made a 3-pointer with 24.0 seconds to go to put the Lynx on top 82-81. The Fever answered once again as Larkins made a put-back layup with 8.2 seconds to go to make it 83-82.

January capped the scoring when she made one of two free throws with less than a second remaining.

The Lynx played for the first time this season without guard Lindsay Whalen, who broke a bone in her left hand earlier this week. Guard Renee Montgomery started in place of Whalen and finished with two points and three assists in more than 23 minutes.