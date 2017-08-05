Search
    AMATEUR BASEBALL: Blue Ox rally to beat Ada, advance in 10C tournament

    By Jack Hittinger on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:11 p.m.
    Bemidji Blue Ox player Cody Jenkins (12) slides in under the tag of Ada Athletics catcher Sunny Resnick during the seventh inning of their Region 10C tournament game on Saturday at BSU. Jenkins doubled and scored the game-tying run. Bemidji would go on to score two more times in the inning and win 7-5. (Jack Hittinger | Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI -- It took a late comeback, but the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team has advanced to the next round of the Region 10C tournament.

    The top-seeded Blue Ox (19-6) defeated the Ada Athletics 7-5 on Saturday afternoon at BSU’s Security Insurance Field.

    Bemidji took an early lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Zach Braun singled and scored while Collin Rutledge reached on an error and scored, putting Bemidji up 2-0.

    However, the A’s (6-15) tied it with two in the third. Ada took a 4-2 lead with a pair in the fifth, but this time Bemidji had the answer.

    Mitch Hendricks and Cody Benson both singled and then scored to make it 4-4.

    Ada, though, took a lead with a single run in the top ifo the sixth.

    That forced the Blue Ox to try a comeback.

    Cody Jenkins kicked things off in the bottom of the seventh with a double. Hendricks got a sacrifice bunt to move him over and Benson reached on a fielder’s choice before Jenkins came around to score and tie the game up.

    Cody Rutledge then doubled to score Benson, and Braun would single to score him.

    After all was said and done, the Blue Ox led the A’s 7-5.

    In the eighth inning, the A’s got one baserunner on but Matt Morgan, who had come in to relieve starter Ben Thoma, forced two flyouts and a lineout to escape danger.

    In the top of the ninth Morgan got two outs before the Blue Ox allowed the potential go-ahead run to come to the plate thanks to an error and a walk.

    But Morgan forced the batter to fly out and earned the win.

    The victory means the Blue Ox move on to the winners’ bracket semifinal game at 4 p.m. Sunday, where they will take on the winner of Saturday night’s Moorhead/Roseau game, which was incomplete at presstime.

    The winner of Sunday's semifinal game clinches a spot in the Class C state amateur baseball championship later this month. The Blue Ox are looking to make a repeat appearance after going there in 2016.

