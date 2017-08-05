Dempsey powers Sounders to rout of Minnesota United

Seattle (9-7-7) jumped over Houston and Portland and its 34 points are tied with Dallas for second most in the Western Conference. Portland hosts the LA Galaxy on Sunday, while Houston is at Real Salt Lake.

The Sounders are unbeaten in their past five MLS games (4-0-1). It was Seattle's third road win of the season.

Tenth-place Minnesota (6-13-4) had opportunities, but all four of their on-goal shots were saved by Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Dempsey, who had a goal and an assist in the first half, scored the Sounders' final goal in the 73rd minute. With it, the midfielder retook the team scoring lead with his ninth goal of the season. Will Bruin had his eighth in the first half.

Two minutes earlier, Jordan Morris, who had a near miss late in the first half, put Seattle up 3-0.

Seattle outshot Minnesota 9-3 in the second half.

In the eighth minute, Dempsey drew four Minnesota defenders on a give-and-go with Bruin. Dempsey found Bruin in the middle of the box, and Bruin put it past Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Dempsey made it 2-0 nine minutes later with a header.

Bruin had missed a wide-open look four minutes into the game.

Morris thought he had headed in Seattle's third goal in the 44th minute but was called offside.

Minnesota outshot Seattle in the first half, but Frei had two saves.

The Sounders will host first-place Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 12. The Loons are off 15 days before a rematch in Seattle.