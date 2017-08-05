The group included an owner, a quarterback, two running backs, a pass rusher, a hard-hitting safety and a kicker.

As the safety, Kenny Easley said, "To my fellow 2017 Hall of Fame classmates—(kicker) Morten Andersen, (running back) Terrell Davis, (owner) Jerry Jones, (defensive end) Jason Taylor, (running back) LaDainian Tomlinson and (quarterback) Kurt Warner, could be the start of a pretty good team, wouldn't you say, Jerry?"

Similar to Davis, Easley, elected as a Seniors candidate 24 years after he first became eligible, had an outstanding career cut short by injury. He played seven seasons and 89 games and was Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1981 when he had three interceptions for 155 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown. Easley was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1984 when he had 10 interceptions with two touchdowns.

Easley noted, "Some folks said, 'I deserved to be in the Hall of Fame earlier.' I don't believe that. Others said, 'Maybe he didn't play long enough.' I don't believe that either.

"But my pastor, Tyrone Armstrong, (who is) here tonight ... has said many times: 'There is a season for everything and while we sometimes try to figure it out, God has already worked it out."

Davis played only seven seasons and 78 regular-season games but surely made them count, especially the 1998 season. That year, Davis became the fourth player in history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season (2,008) while scoring a league-leading 21 rushing touchdowns and leading the Denver Broncos to their second straight Super Bowl championship.

During the 1997-98 postseasons, Davis set an NFL record with seven consecutive games with 100 yards or more. In his 78 games, Davis rushed for 7,607 yards and 65 touchdowns, including five as a receiver.

Two players were inducted in their first year of eligibility, bringing that total to 80 of the 310 players, coaches and contributors enshrined: Tomlinson and Taylor.

An accomplished runner and receiver, Tomlinson totaled 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns rushing while adding 624 receptions for 4,772 yards and another 17 touchdowns. Just for good measure he also had seven touchdown passes.

In 2006, he was named the league's Most Valuable player with 2,323 combined yards from scrimmage (1,815 rushing and 508 receiving on 56 receptions). He scored 28 rushing and three receiving touchdowns for an NFL season record of 31 touchdowns and 186 points.