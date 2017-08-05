Goodbye, Mankato: It was a long, sometimes strange trip

Childs is impossible to miss among the 2,000 fans who faithfully pack the bleachers and fence line under the broiling sun to watch the monotony of preseason, with his faded Cris Carter jersey, Vikings helmet umbrella, upright shield and, of course, his Gjallarhorn.

Asked what he thought about the Vikings moving training camp in 2018 to their new headquarters in Eagan after 52 years in Mankato, Childs turned his Gjallarhorn downward and blew out a plaintive wail.

"I don't like it, but sometimes there are things you have no control over, and as time goes on, things have to change," said Childs, 58, whose 20-mile commute from Elysian would more than triple if he tries to make it to Eagan.

"I'm going to try to make it as much as I can. Right now, it's just too early to tell. I hope I have enough hours at work to take off and get up there."

Since 1966, no NFL team has continuously held training camp in the same location, so the breakup between the Vikings and Mankato is cheerless no matter how inevitable.

The departure blows a $5 million hole in the retail economy of Minnesota's fifth-largest city outside MSP, and erases a legacy that has boosted its regional and national identity for more than five decades.

There were hijinks, brawls and tragedy. All 11 Vikings hall of famers slept in erstwhile Gage Hall and ate in the same cafeteria as students would every school year.

It was where Bud Grant molded four NFC championship teams in the 1970s during brutal two-a-day workouts, and where tackle Korey Stringer died after succumbing to heatstroke in 2001.

The spectacle of Randy Moss drew a record 80,000 people to camp in 1999, the same year first-round draft choice Dimitrius Underwood went AWOL before ever suiting up for Minnesota.

The expansion Vikings joined the NFL in 1961 and held their first five training camps in Bemidji. Then, former Mankato State College football coach and athletics director Bob Otto recruited the team and the local business community to lure the Vikings to the school's new hilltop facilities.

When the Vikings initially took the field Thursday morning, July 14, 1966, the Beatles' "Paperback Writer" was the No. 1 hit in the land and it cost the team $50,000 to house its players and staff. According to the original three-page contract with the university, the team was charged $8.35 per player for lodging and meals. Breakfast cost $1.10, lunch $1.95 and dinner $2.75.

Fans were separated from players by low-rung snow fences. Daily attendance was 300. The first camp lasted 44 days. This year's camp is in a 17-day window that includes two off days for players. It costs the Vikings $500,000 to lodge and feed players and staff.

Players who once crashed on cots and dispatched ball boys and trainers to fetch window fans now relax in central air conditioning while some veterans like safety Harrison Smith have Sleep Number Mattresses.

"I am pretty excited to get some solid rest here and I am really hoping that increases performance on the field as well, but I will definitely miss Mankato," said Smith, who was among the last of the Vikings to sleep in Gage Hall during his 2012 rookie season.

Rookie hazing and curfew busting went the way of typewriters and land lines. Today's millionaires spend their off-seasons sculpting their bodies for the rigors of camp, whereas bygone generations who needed secondary jobs to feed their families used training camp to work off their beer bellies, hence that six-week grind.

That left plenty of time for testosterone-fueled young men who spent their afternoons pounding each other on the field to dull their aches and boredom at local watering holes, such as the old Mettler's and Albatross, dive bars on campus that have long since been demolished.

Trouble boys

In the late 1960s, guard Larry Bowie was cited by police for disorderly conduct at Mettler's for an incident involving "whipped cream and a dancer," according to a story in the Mankato Free Press.

Defensive tackle Henry Thomas was caught with a loaded .357 Magnum. Linebacker Broderick Thomas did not make it to camp with his gun; he was arrested at the Houston airport en route to Mankato with a firearm in his carry-on bag.

Nobody, however, left a rabble-rousing legacy quite like Keith Millard, the NFL's Defensive Player of the year in 1989

Craving cheeseburgers and trying to make it back to Gage Hall to beat coach Jerry Burns' 11 p.m. curfew, Millard crashed into a planter in a Hardee's drive-through and abandoned his car, fearful Burns' fine would be more than the traffic ticket. Police caught up with him and ultimately cited Millard for leaving his car in a no-parking zone.

Millard also freaked out his teammates one day when, at Burns' behest, he staged a fight with linebackers coach Monte Kiffin on the roof of Gage Hall. He threw a mannequin dressed like Kiffin off the roof, leaving horrified players on the ground to wonder whether their teammate had just murdered a coach.

"Oh, man, there's so many memories," said Millard, 55, now a retired stay-at-home-dad in northern California. "When Jerry Burns was head coach, he didn't really have a lot of rules, so we could do what we wanted as long as we were safe."

There were paint-ball battles in the dorms with the offensive linemen when rookies were stuck with smaller guns, scant ammunition and pummeled into submission. The bar-hoppers had to make it back for curfew, but the gamblers could play dice in the hallways until sunrise, Millard said.

"When we were there, it was a pretty good time and the older guys treated it like a vacation away from home and the honey-do lists," Millard said. "All we had was each other, so we beat hell out of each other during day, went to the Albatross at night for a couple beers, get back by 11 and the coaches would follow us out the door."

Today's buttoned-down players rarely get into trouble in Mankato. Coach Mike Zimmer said he cannot remember a single player breaking curfew in his four seasons in Minnesota.

"We're up at 7 a.m. and we don't get done until 9:30, 9:45 some nights," said defensive end Brian Robison. "Curfew's at 11. There's not a lot time to do anything other than talk to your family and basically go to bed."

Moving north

The players might hit the sheets early, but Vikings executives, coaches and staff can be seen mingling with fans and media at restaurants and taverns near campus.

Crowds totaling 60,000 to 80,000 people have visited Minnesota State University for up to three weeks in late July and early August. Training camp has been a portal into a community that markets itself as a destination to work, learn and play.

This year's bittersweet goodbye allowed local officials to celebrate the Vikings' heritage but it challenges them to leverage more out of other tourist attractions, such as the Mankato Marathon, Paddle Jam music festival and Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

"Camp is so unique we're not going to replicate something like it for three weeks," said Anna Thill, president of Visit Greater Mankato. "But we're positioning ourselves to sprinkle additional events throughout the year that will make up for that $5 million."

Eagan hopes to tap into that revenue stream starting next summer, when the Vikings join 21 other teams that host training camp at their home facilities.

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center — on 40 acres east of Dodd Road and south of Interstate 494 — will include five outdoor practice fields, a 6,000-seat stadium with room to hold up to 10,000 fans, and an 88,000-square-foot, full-service orthopedics clinic.

The team's facilities make up the first phase of a 200-acre planned development called "Viking Lakes" that in the next 10 to 15 years could include a hotel and conference center, retail, restaurants, offices and up to 1,000 rental apartments.

Childs, who works the 8 a.m.-4 p.m. shift at Angie's Boomchickapop Plant in North Mankato, hopes to consolidate enough vacation time to continue his training camp tradition but is uncertain whether the longer commute will allow it.

"I usually meet friends here I haven't seen in a long time," said Childs. "I love to meet and greet the new rookies, get autographs. It's one way of getting away from work, having time to yourself. It's a whole new season starting."

Next year it will be a whole new era.