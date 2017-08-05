Gophers see opportunity in recruiting changes

With four additions last weekend, Minnesota's 29th-ranked class now totals 23 pledges, which is third behind Navy's 30 and South Florida's 26, according to 247sports.com. Only 10 Football Bowl Subdivision programs have 20 or more players on board, including Big Ten brethren Penn State (20) and Purdue (21).

The Gophers also want to be a pace-setter when some of the NCAA's recently adopted rule changes take effect this winter. In May, the Collegiate Commissioners Association approved a three-day early signing period from Dec. 20-22, which will fast-forward the timeline from the traditional national signing day on the first Wednesday in February.

At Big Ten media days in July, Fleck said he expects "a lot" of the current pledges to sign in December. "All of them that are hopefully committed right now," he continued. "A lot of them are going to start early as well. You are going to see a lot more early enrollees."

At the Gophers media day on Monday, Fleck acknowledged recruiting isn't a race. Alabama proves it, lurking with only seven commitments and the 51st-ranked class.

"But what it does show is the amount of people around the country who want to become Golden Gophers," Fleck said.

The Gophers had two early enrollees in the 2017 class — rush end Trenton Guthrie and quarterback Tanner Morgan, who were able to join through the junior college transfer window. Fleck wants to see the number of new players available to participate right away in spring practices continue to grow in 2018 and 2019.

The advantage of the early signing window is programs will be able to fully understand a player's willingness to sign on the dotted line and the subsequent needs at certain positions for national signing day.

"It allows you to wrap things up a little bit sooner and find out where you legitimately stand," said Kyle Goblirsch, a Gophers recruiting analyst for 247sports.com.

Another rule change figures to benefit Minnesota more than other schools. The council now allows official visits from April to June of the recruit's junior year. Previously, official visits could only be taken beginning in the fall of their senior year.

"That right there is a game changer," Goblirsch said.

Fleck wants to make early commitments a trend at Minnesota, and the U having the ability to pay to bring players from the south to Minnesota in the spring could help fulfill that goal.

Earlier official visits was something former coach Tracy Claeys and his staff advocated before their dismissal in January, and it will be a change Fleck hopes to capitalize on.

"There is a lot of strategy that goes about when you have your official visit," Fleck said. "How strong is (the recruit's) commitment? ... Because you've got one (shot at a player) when you have that official visit."

Goblirsch said the Gophers have had "a number of pretty big-name guys (from the South) that showed interest in the Gophers last April and May, but the cost to come up and take official visits were reasons that they never came up."

Fleck wants to showcase Minneapolis in spring, once the snow melts. "You'd love to be able to show a lot of those players in the South what it really looks like because we fight so many stereotypes," he said.

Gophers' 2018 recruiting class

Mayan Ahanotu, DE, Tampa, Fla. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio Josh Aune, S, St. Paul (Highland Park) Rashod Bateman, WR, Tifton, Ga. Austin Beier, G, Toledo, Ohio Nathan Boe, C, Lakeville Nolan Edmonds, RB, Alpharetta, Ga. Erik Gibson, WR, Detroit Tyrik Henderson, CB, Carol Steam, Ill. Jornell Manns, WR, Mansfield, Ohio Shamaur McDowell, CB, Bradenton, Fla. Grant Norton, OT, Camdenton, Mo. Abi Okonji, DE, Snellville, Ga. Braelen Oliver, LB, Douglasville, Ga. Logan Richter, DT, Perham, Minn. Thomas Rush, LB, Marysville, Ohio Benjamin Sapp III, CB, Eden Prairie Mariano Sori-Marin, LB, New Lenox, Ill. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, St. Cloud, Minn. Terell Smith, CB, Snellville, Ga. Elijah Teague, DT, Chicago Bryce Williams, RB, Sarasota, Fla. Jack York, OT, Dallas