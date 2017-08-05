His shot fell 15 yards short and right of the green, likely setting up, it seemed, another up and down day.

"I'm thinking this is how I play," Goydos said, bringing up the struggles of his season, which include a 20-over finish at the British Senior Open last weekend.

Instead, Goydos turned in a second-round performance at the 3M Championship better than anyone in the 25-year history of this tournament, carding a 12-under 60 to join Kenny Perry and Gene Sauers atop the leaderboard with Sunday's final round looming.

Perry and Sauers built on strong first-round performances and played bogey-free golf Saturday. And yet it was Goydos' round that became the highlight on a day that offered the lowest average score of any Tour Champions event in history at 67.883, besting the previous low of 68.051 set in 2005 at The Moors Golf Club in Florida.

"It was just one of those weird days," Goydos said. "The whole key to that round was to stay completely out of your own way and whatever happens, happens. I did a pretty good job of that."

On a day with few natural challenges at a course that presents few obstacles, Goydos torched the track for more birdies than pars in a round that included an eagle on the 18th hole.

He needed only 20 putts to navigate the fast greens here, draining putts from 15, 20, and 25 feet.

"And they all went dead center," said Goydos, who has shot a 59 in his career, which matched Saturday's 12-under as a career-best score to par.

Not even Goydos saw Saturday's round coming.

Not once in any of his 45 Champions Tour rounds this season had he shot under 65. And he had 15 rounds above 72.

But after birdieing the 199-yard par-3 eighth hole, Goydos said he felt like he could score low Saturday.

"Those are the birdies that turn 65s into 60s," he said.

His score bested Perry's record for lowest round, which he shared with David Frost, each carding 61s.

But with similar conditions expected Sunday, Perry said he wouldn't be surprised if Goydos' new mark doesn't stand long.

"It might happen tomorrow," Perry said of someone shooting 59. "It wouldn't surprise me, let's put it that way."

Perry, the winner of this tournament in both 2014 and 2015, has recorded consecutive 65s and earned a share of the lead after both rounds.

"Normally if you shoot a pair of 65s, you're in great shape," Perry said. "Usually there's only one or two with you and the field separates. Well it didn't separate here. ... It's funny. You can shoot a pair of 65s and be 14-under and they're catching you."

Sauers, meanwhile, overcame his one shot deficit of Perry entering the day by birdieing eight holes and hitting every green in regulation on Saturday.

Two golfers enter Sunday a shot behind the three co-leaders and another pair are two shots back, setting up for a final round that could come down to the final hole.

"It's going to be a birdie fest," Perry said of Sunday's round. "It's going to be fun for everybody to watch."

The whole field Saturday took advantage of ideal conditions on a course with few challenges for players of this caliber. With gusts of wind approaching 20 mph Friday, 25 players turned in cards above par. On Saturday, there were only five rounds above par, helping set the Champions Tour record for lowest average score.

"The golf course right now with the rain they had on Thursday is a little defenseless," Goydos said. "I don't think it's supposed to be very windy tomorrow, either. So there's not a lot of defense out there. You can hit the ball where you want to and the ball stops."

Briefly

Billy Mayfair made the tournament's lone hole in one Saturday, acing the 204-yard par-3 eighth hole with a 5-iron.