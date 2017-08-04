The Ox, which won the region last season to qualify for the state Class C tournament, are hosting for the first time since 2014 at BSU’s Security Insurance Field.

The Blue Ox have a first-round bye and will take on either the Ada A’s or the Warroad Muskies at 4 p.m. today. Ada and Warroad are scheduled to play at 10 a.m. at BSU.

On the other side of the bracket, the Moorhead Miners got the bye and will play the winner of the Roseau Royals/Crookston Reds game, which is set for 1 p.m.

The Blue Ox, which finished the regular season with an 18-6 record, have played every team in 10C aside from Moorhead.

“We’re familiar with everybody from the Moorhead team, said Matt Baier, Bemidji’s player-manager. “We never saw them, and didn’t see them in regions last year either. So we’re not sure what to expect from them, but they’re the No. 1 team on the other side of the region so we’ll respect them as such.”

The Blue Ox return much of their main core group from last season, when they finished 28-2 overall.

“One of the goals I had this year was to try and travel to play more competitive teams this year, which we did,” Baier said. “I knew if we had four or five losses coming into the playoffs it would be fine because that means we saw good teams and we learned from it.”

Bemidji’s lose loss to a Region 10C team came against Roseau on July 22. Otherwise, their other losses were to teams from out of the region: Hibbing, Mora, Luxemburg, Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls.

“We have a good pitching staff, we have solid hitters through the lineup and we have the same core group back, so we just have to come and play playoff baseball and good things will happen,” Baier said.

The one player the Blue Ox won’t have at their disposal is Connor McNallan. The pitcher and outfielder, who plays for Bemidji State, was just added to the roster of the Bismarck Larks of the Northwoods League. He’ll report to Bismarck to play for that team but he would be available if the Blue Ox were to advance to state again.

Bemidji will miss his team-pleading .473 batting average and 6-1 record (and 1.99 ERA) on the mound, but Baier is confident others will step up.

Cody Rutledge, who has five homers, a .429 batting average and a .798 slugging percentage, will be the team’s top hitter going into the playoffs. Baier, Ben Thoma and Ryan Hirt also have been hitting well for the team.

On the mound, Hirt, Thoma, Matt Morgan and Kaleb Dingman also slated to see some innings.

If the Blue Ox can get by Ada or Warroad today, they’ll play another game at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. The winner of that contest gets an automatic berth at the state tournament, which is scheduled to start Sunday, Aug. 20, in Green Isle, Hamburg and Norwood-Young America.

The 10C tournament will continue next weekend as well, with games scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13. But the Blue Ox would prefer to punch a ticket before them.

“That’s how we’re going to try and attack it: We’re going to try and win two this weekend to get in,” Baier said.