At a Friday afternoon, Aug. 4 news conference, officials of the National Transportation Safety Board said debris and water have made the site too dangerous to enter.

"We need to get inside to learn the condition of the pipes and valves," said NTSB member Chris Hart.

The Wednesday morning explosion killed two people and heavily damaged the private Christian college prep school.

Hart said the NTSB was questioning a father-son team employed by Eagan-based Master Mechanical Inc., which was contracted to move a gas meter from the basement of a school building to an outside location. He declined to identify the workers.

Two at a time Friday morning, NTSB investigators surveyed the wreckage at the school from atop a Minneapolis Fire Department ladder truck. Personnel on site also included workers from CenterPoint Energy and the Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety, as well as Minneapolis police officers and firefighters.

Hart has said that the explosion occurred while contractors were "in the process of moving the gas meter," part of a CenterPoint plan to move meters outside for easier access.

He said he was unsure if other contractors or the gas company were on site at the time. The question of whether the gas was shut off at the street or at the building was also being examined.

The public outpouring of support and sympathy continued for the school and for the two longtime employees killed in the explosion: receptionist Ruth Berg, 47, and custodian John Carlson, 82. Makeshift memorials continued to sprout around temporary fencing outside Minnehaha Academy's upper campus, and donations continued, ranging from the formal to that of a young boy who brought money from his piggy bank as well as Band-Aids.

"This is Eddie, our friend from the neighborhood, who brought in the money from his piggy bank along with a few Band Aids to help rebuild Minnehaha Academy. Thank you, Eddie! #MyMinnehaha," the school wrote in a Facebook post next to the picture of a boy with an envelope.

The school has set up a fundraising page for its "Support/Rebuilding Fund" at GoFundMe.com/minnehahaacademy. As of Friday afternoon, the site had generated more than $7,000 toward a goal of $250,000. A former student has set up a similar page for the families of Berg and Carlson. That site had raised close to $4,300 toward a goal of $20,000.

The school said on its Facebook page that it would hold a service for Carlson at 6 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at the lower campus, 4200 W. River Parkway. Carlson's family will receive visitors before the service, the school said.

Two people injured in the blast remained hospitalized Friday, including one in critical condition.

On Friday, the Hennepin County medical examiner's office announced that Berg and Carlson both died from multiple blunt-force injuries in the explosion, which blew out the walls of the three-level structure and causing a collapse.

A Master Mechanical cargo van, writing scrawled on the side and a rear door open, remained amid the debris Friday. Not far away was a piece of twisted equipment — apparently gas pipes and a meter — although its relevance, if any, was unclear.

Also on Friday, the school announced it would delay the start of classes for some of its 825 students.

In a memo to parents, Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris said the start date for the damaged Upper School will be postponed from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5. The Upper School houses the high school. The Lower School campus, housing elementary and middle school students, is about a mile south on West River Parkway, overlooking the Mississippi River.

According to the Associated Press, Harris said administrators are working to find a facility to house classes for Upper School students.

Gov. Mark Dayton was asked about the NTSB investigation on Friday morning.

"They say they will be on site for the next five to seven days," Dayton said. "They are extremely careful, as they should be, and extremely thorough as they should be."

He said he has not spoken to the families of the victims.