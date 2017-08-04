Heinicke 'pumped up' for Saturday team practice

Heinicke did indeed look pretty good at quarterback for the Vikings during the 2015 preseason. Then a rookie, he played in all five games, completing 27 of 41 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the finale at Tennessee.

Heinicke's performance was so solid the Vikings had no choice to keep him on the 53-man roster all season. He was inactive for all 16 games.

Heinicke was supposed to compete with Shaun Hill for the backup job in training camp last year. But just before camp Heinicke suffered a torn tendon when he was locked out of an apartment and his left foot went through a window when he tried to pry open the door.

That wrecked Heinicke's season. He started the year on the non-football injury list and eventually was restored to the 53-man roster but wasn't active for any games.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Heinicke will make a return to the field of sorts. For the first time since the Sept. 3, 2015, game at Tennessee, he will perform before fans at the team's annual night training camp practice at Minnesota State, Mankato.

"Last year, it obviously was unfortunate what happened,'' Heinicke said. "It was tough being injured but now I'm ready to come out and enjoy the atmosphere. It's going to be fun to play in front of people and the energy is going to be there. I'm going to be pumped up.''

Heinicke signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in April 2015 out of Old Dominion. He wasn't given a great chance to make the team until he put up some strong numbers in preseason games.

He had passer ratings of 91.4 against Tampa Bay, 98.1 at Dallas, when he completed all 11 of his attempts, and 101.6 at Tennessee.

"That (Tennessee) game seems like forever ago,'' said Heinicke, who completed 57 of 82 passes in the 2015 preseason for 69.5 percent and 516 yards. "I thought I had a pretty good preseason leading up to that. But then playing the whole game against Tennessee was definitely big. It was good to get that on film and kind of good to get that feeling out there.''

Heinicke was third string in 2015 behind Bridgewater and Hill and had been looking last year before his injury to move up a spot. A month after Heinicke was hurt, the Vikings lost Bridgewater for the season with a catastrophic knee injury suffered in practice, and then brought in Sam Bradford to start.

Now, with Bridgewater still sidelined, Heinicke is battling Case Kennum to be Bradford's backup. Heinicke said the two "push each other'' but he doesn't know where the race stands.

"Both of them have been kind of up and down, really,'' said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "I think (Heinicke's) made some good plays and then he's made some poor plays, so we got to eliminate all the poor plays. But it's for both quarterbacks, same way.''

Zimmer said there wouldn't be a lot of live action in the scrimmage. He said Heinicke will get some plays but not a lot.

Nevertheless, Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright said he is looking forward to seeing how Heinicke performed before fans.

"We got a chance to see him in preseason (in 2015), and he showed he can do it,'' Wright said. "I see him every day in practice, and I don't think he's gotten any worse. I only think he's gotten better, so I expect a lot from him.''