Dubnyk takes aim at career milestone

That said, Dubnyk was well aware that win No. 40 was within reach entering Thursday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. And yes, he wanted it.

"Yeah, it's a chance to get that milestone," he said. "That's a good number. That's not an easy one to get to. ... Obviously, it's a result so I won't go into the game thinking about a result. (But) it certainly adds a little bit of incentive to the game."

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Dubnyk would reach the 40-win milestone as earlier as last month. But he struggled through March, finishing with a 3-8-2 record, before getting back on track with wins in his past two starts.

"It's probably about time we stop talking about March," Dubnyk said.

Dubnyk (39-19-5) already has reached his career high in wins entering Thursday's game, not to mention a franchise record in wins for a goaltender.

"There's only a couple guys a year that get to 40 wins," he said. "It's definitely a great bar to set. If someone is able to get there it means they had a pretty damn good season."

Chasing history

The Wild (47-25-8, 102 points) will set a franchise record in points by winning the final two games of the regular season. They will tie the record with one win.

Does that mean anything to coach Bruce Boudreau?

"Nope," he said. "I'd like to pass it because it would mean we're winning. As far as going home and doing a hooray, that's not going to happen."

Boudreau said while he would like to rest some veterans, he also wants to make sure the team is still playing at a high level.

"I always find that when a team starts taking things lightly it's hard to get back on track," he said. "You've got to continue to go upward. ... I had a coach once that always said, 'It's not like a faucet. You can't turn it on and off whenever we want to.'"

Taking some time

Forward Mikko Koivu is one veteran scheduled to sit out Thursday's game.

"I'm fine with it," he said. "We still have one more game after this one. Then it's not going to be too long of a break either. So this is fine by me."

