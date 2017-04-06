Are batters guessing more? Paul Molitor says yes

Is that still the case in the major leagues?

"Eh," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

The subject was guessing on the part of big-league hitters. Hall of Fame professional hitter Rod Carew is on record as believing modern players guess way too much, and Molitor, a contemporary and Cooperstown peer, doesn't disagree.

"I think that's probably true. I think it's related to the acceptance of the strikeouts," he said. "To guess with two strikes, to me, I don't know how a guy can do that unless you don't care about striking out.

"If it's Miguel Sano with two outs and nobody on, maybe he wants to take a shot at a pitch with two strikes. That's a little different than a guy on second base with two outs in a tie game in the seventh. But I think there is maybe a little more of that, and you see a little more wild swinging, particularly early in counts, because of it."

Another part, the manager said, could be attributed to advanced analytics, which Molitor said might lead to what he called "high-end guessing."

"Anticipation, I like to call it," said Joe Mauer, the three-time American League batting champion who brought a .308 career batting average into this season. "I think as you get older, and with more information available, you might take a chance here or there.

"But with two strikes, I'm a guy that hates to strike out. I feel like that doesn't really do anything for your team, so I always try to put the ball in play and put pressure on the defense. But, yeah, there's times when I take a chance."

Not all hitters have abandoned the old rules, said Twins left-hander Hector Santiago, who won his pitching debut on Wednesday.

Santiago gave up one run on four hits and two walks in a 9-1 victory over Kansas City, and he recalled the run was an RBI single by Paulo Orlando, who worked back from a 0-2 count on a fastball away and a change-up.

"He swung over the top of (the change-up)," Santiago said. "Then it was 2-2 and (I threw) a change-up away, and he got a base hit for an RBI single. He made that little bit of an adjustment, stayed back a little longer. Guys definitely still do that."

Minnesota drew 16 walks in the first two games of the series, an impressive start for a team asked to give Molitor better at-bats. But the manager wouldn't take credit.

"It speaks to the developing ability to recognize pitches and trust that you can hit with two strikes and all those things," he said. "We like aggressiveness, but guys that constantly swing at balls and get behind in the count, or get in a 1-1 count and then chase a pitch and now it's 1-2 instead of 2-1, those are subtle differences that change what you can do offensively.

"The numbers back it up, which counts are better for production and average. Whether it's (Max) Kepler, or (Byron) Buxton or Miguel (Sano) or (Eddie) Rosario, these guys are all trying to understand getting good pitches and how you can control that by being more disciplined."

