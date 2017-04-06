Free agent RB Peterson reportedly to meet with Saints

New Orleans will be the third franchise the former Minnesota Vikings' star will visit. He previously met with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The Saints already have a 1,000-yard rusher in Mark Ingram, who totaled a career-high 1,043 yards last season.

Peterson, who recently turned 32, left the Vikings as one of the best players in franchise history. The four-time All-Pro had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons in nine years, including the second-best total in NFL history of 2,097 yards in 2012 but battled injuries the past few seasons.

Peterson also led the NFL in rushing in 2015 with 1,485 yards, along with 11 touchdowns. He has 11,747 career rushing yards with 97 touchdowns in 10 seasons -- 16th on the NFL's all-time list. He is 565 yards behind Jim Brown for 10th place.

The former Oklahoma standout and No. 7 overall pick of the Vikings in the 2007 draft missed all but three games in 2016 after undergoing right knee surgery in September. Peterson totaled 72 yards on 37 carries.

Peterson would have made $11.75 million in base salary with a $6 million roster bonus had his option been picked up by the Vikings.