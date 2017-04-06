Twins’ impressive start turns into sweep of Royals

Castro, the catcher signed in the offseason mostly for defensive purposes, finished the series with three hits in six at-bats and three RBI to go with six walks. Castro's RBI double to the right-center field wall plated Sano from first base to give Minnesota the lead in the seventh inning.

Jorge Polanco had two hits and two RBI for the Twins, who outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the seventh inning of the series to open the season 3-0 for the first time since 2007.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning in relief of starter Kyle Gibson. Brandon Kintzler recorded his first save.

Minnesota's bullpen accounted for 10 scoreless innings in the series.

The Royals' bullpen was victimized again.

Mike Minor (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits in the seventh to take the loss. Starter Jason Hammel pitched five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits, four walks and two strikeouts.

Walks continued to be an issue for Kansas City pitching, but the free passes didn't hurt as much as the first two games of the season. The Royals walked Minnesota batters 23 times in the series.

Gibson allowed three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out five but left after allowing a Mike Moustakas home run and Lorenzo Cain single to start the fifth inning.

Salvador Perez hit his first home run of the season for Kansas City.