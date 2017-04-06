Hoffman leads as Johnson withdraws from Masters

Charley Hoffman changed that. Hoffman birdied all four par-3 holes and made five birdies on the final nine holes to shoot a 7-under 65. William McGirt had a 3-under 69 as players were completing the first round late into the early evening hours.

Johnson, the American favorite to win the title after victories in his last three tournaments, sustained a back injury in a freak accident on Wednesday but he looked comfortable on the driving range and arrived at the first tee in the final group out.

As compatriots Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker prepared to tee off, however, Johnson suddenly walked back to the Augusta National clubhouse and withdrew.

ENGLISH TRIO ON ONE UNDER ALONG WITH MICKELSON

English trio Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan and Matthew Fitzpatrick finished on one under par, as did Americans Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner, Russell Henley and Kevin Chappell. Belgian Thomas Pieters and Dane Soren Kjeldsen carded level-par 72s along with South African Ernie Els and England's Paul Casey.

SPIETH MAKES QUADRUPLE BOGEY ON 15

Jordan Spieth, Masters champion in 2015, took nine shots to negotiate the par-five 15th hole en route to a round of 75.

WILLETT STARTS DEFENSE WITH DOUBLE-BOGEY

England's Danny Willett began his defense of the title with a double-bogey six on the first hole.

NICKLAUS, PLAYER HIT CEREMONIAL OPENING SHOTS

Six-times Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-times winner Gary Player struck the ceremonial opening tee shots to mark the start of the 81st Masters tournament.