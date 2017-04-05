Okposo, 28, has been sick since March 28, but coach Dan Bylsma had nothing else to announce Wednesday.

"It's a difficult thing for him to be dealing with now in this situation," Bylsma said. "Very, as a coach and a person, concerned for him and his situation."

According to the news reports, Okposo was in the Neuro Surgical ICU at Buffalo General Hospital, the medical ward that deals with neurological injuries such as strokes, concussions, trauma and tumors.

"Kyle continues to be under the care of our doctors as he deals with symptoms from an illness," the Sabres said in a statement released Wednesday. "Out of respect to Kyle and his family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Okposo has 19 goals and 26 assists in 65 games in his first season in Buffalo. He played the previous nine seasons with the New York Islanders.