Wild figuring how to close season with nothing to gain

So while the Wild want to keep things rolling — they have secured points in five of their past six games after a horrendous, month-long stretch before that — the more important thing is going into the postseason at full strength. That means rest for some players and, quite possibly, small lineup changes for the final two regular-season games, Thursday at Colorado and Saturday at Arizona.

Maybe that means more down time for Jason Zucker, who is recovering from a minor lower-body injury. Maybe that means shutting down Jared Spurgeon, who suffered a minor lower-body injury in Tuesday's game. Maybe that means even Ryan Suter, who plays more minutes than any position player on the team, gets some rare time off ice.

And maybe that means none of those things.

"We've had to win in every situation the last couple of games here. ... Now that it's locked into second place, we'll see," veteran forward Mikko Koivu said. "There are still two more games to go. We're healthy right now; that's a good thing. We'll see what the coaches come up with."

"We'll discuss it with them," coach Bruce Boudreau said. But, he added, "you know, every time I've coached a team and started resting guys, everybody relaxes, and it's hard to get it back."

The Wild's slump through March proves that point. Winning just four of 16 games, the Wild steadily got away from their game. They pressed for much of the month trying to get their mojo back, and couldn't.

The Wild started to snap out of their funk 11 days ago, coming away with three wins and two overtime losses in their past six games.

"It's been good the last week and a half, finding a little bit more of our identity and what we're going to need coming into the playoffs," forward Eric Staal said. "We want to keep trying to build our game and be smart about what we do with our bodies to be ready and perform at the top of our game once Game 1 starts."

Like Boudreau, not every player in convinced rest is a good thing at this point.

"That can be good," forward Charlie Coyle said. "That can be bad."

"We want to make sure we're still playing the right way to keep those good habits that we've built up," Coyle said. "We don't want to take any steps back. We want to keep focusing on that."

Suter echoed that notion, citing the impending matchup with the Blues or Predators as motivation enough.

"We have to prepare the right way," Suter said. "Whoever we play, it's going to be a battle."

