UMD's Jade Miller looking forward to Frozen Four

"I remember the coaches brought us together and coach (Brett) Larson looked at us and told us that we have a really good chance to do something special this year," Miller said. "That's when I sat back and thought about the guys coming back and what we could do."

Miller, who grew up in Minto, N.D., and played high school hockey at Grafton-Park River, said Wednesday afternoon in the United Center that he has enjoyed his freshman season, which has ended with a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four in Chicago.

It's unlikely that he'll be on the ice at 5 p.m. today when his Bulldogs take on Harvard in the first semifinal game — Miller has been out of the lineup since Feb. 2 — but whether he plays this weekend or not, it's an experience of a lifetime.

"We're definitely spoiled," Miller said. "It's just an awesome experience. We'll be able to take it with us the rest of our college careers, so it's a big stepping stone for us to know what to expect. Every year, we expect to be here. It's definitely nice for all the first-year guys to get a taste of it. We'll have that drive to come back in the future."

Cracking Minnesota Duluth's deep, veteran forward lines hasn't been easy for some of the young Bulldogs. The only two rookie forwards expected to play in the semifinals are first-round NHL draft pick Riley Tufte and third-round NHL draft pick Joey Anderson.

The rest of the forwards will be veterans.

"The reason all the seniors are back this year is to be in this position," said Miller, who has one goal in 22 games this season. "It's a testament to those guys and what the program means to them. That's a big reason why we're here today."

Miller also said he'll be ready if he's called upon this weekend.

He watched last year's NCAA Frozen Four, when North Dakota had an injury to Luke Johnson in the semifinals and used Colten St. Clair in the national championship game.

"One-hundred percent," Miller said. "You're always ready to take every week as a new week and every day as a new day. You've got to stay focused when you hit the ice every day. You can't be lackadaisical. It's definitely a big thing to keep focused.

"Any of our guys would be ready to do that. We've done that all year long. We have a deep team and every guy is comfortable, the staff is comfortable. It's another testament to our team."