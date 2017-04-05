UND says women's hockey, swimming cuts are final

Last week, the school announced the athletic budget cuts, which are a response to an expected reduction in state funding.

On Wednesday, North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp and UND sophomore defenseman Taylor Flaherty were on ESPN's Outside the Lines and criticized the cuts.

On ESPN, Flaherty said the program was waiting for a fundraising target from UND President Mark Kennedy.

UND, however, says a fundraising target isn't feasible.

Johnson contrasted a potential UND women's hockey fundraising goal with the UND's men's golf program which has been trying to secure external funding to maintain its program after initially being cut last spring.

"Men's golf has a long way to go to get to the $4 million mark needed by June 2018 to endow the sport," Johnson said. "Given the size and cost of the women's hockey program compared to the men's golf program—approximately 15 times greater, requiring an endowment of roughly $60 million ... It would be virtually impossible to fundraise the dollars needed with the tight timelines within which student-athlete recruits are required to commit to a team."