Sano, Escobar power Twins in rout of Royals

Minnesota batters were walked nine times by Kansas City pitching after accepting seven free passes on Opening Day. Jason Castro walked a career-high four times for the Twins, who opened the season 2-0 for the first time since 2007.

Minnesota starter Hector Santiago (1-0) dealt with some early control issues of his own before settling in, but he was lifted after 88 pitches following a leadoff single in the sixth inning. He gave up one run on four hits while striking out four batters.

Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1) walked five batters, leading to three runs. He gave up five hits and recorded five strikeouts in five innings.

Kansas City's offense has scored two runs in the first two games of the season. The Royals had four hits on Wednesday after tallying three in the opener.

Meanwhile, the Twins have been patient to get on base. After taking three bases-loaded walks in a decisive, six-run seventh inning on Opening Day, Minnesota scored three runs in the second, courtesy of three walks and two hits.

Santiago has gotten out of the sixth inning in just four of his 12 career starts after coming over last season in a trade from the Los Angeles Angels. Santiago's spring was a bit truncated while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

He pitched 8 2/3 innings over three weeks with Puerto Rico.

Nate Karns, who will start on Sunday for Kansas City, opened the seventh with a strikeout, but the Twins got three walks and three hits in the inning. Sano belted a towering shot high off the right-center field fence and advanced to third after right fielder Paulo Orlando misplayed the ball.

Matt Strahm relieved Karns and walked Castro before Escobar cleared the left-field fence as the sun started to peak through on a cloudy day in Minnesota.

NOTES: Against a right-handed pitcher, the Twins moved DH Robbie Grossman to ninth in the order after he hit second against a left-hander on Opening Day. Lefty-swinging RF Max Kepler moved up to the second spot in the order. ... Minnesota CF Byron Buxton struck out three times for the second straight game. The young outfielder is hitting third in the Twins' order. ... The Nos. 7-9 hitters in the Kansas City lineup are 0-for-17 this season, with one walk. ... The Royals will start RHP Jason Hammel on Thursday against Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson.