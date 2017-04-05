"At roughly 3:00 p.m. today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home," his agent David Winkle of Hambric Sports said in a statement, per Golf Digest. "He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow."

Johnson, who is the reigning U.S. Open champion, won his last three starts and is considered one of the favorites to win at Augusta National Golf Course.

He is scheduled to tee off at 1:03 p.m. CT, the last tee time of the day.

Johnson is no stranger to freak accidents as he withdrew from The Masters in 2012 after his agent said he injured his back lifting a jet-ski.