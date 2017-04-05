Masters Par-3 contest called off for first time
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The traditional Masters Par-3 contest was called off on Wednesday for the first time in its 57-year history with heavy storms forecast in the Augusta area.
Twenty-six players started their rounds in the curtain-raiser event for the year's first major which starts on Thursday.
Former Masters champion Mike Weir of Canada fired a hole-in-one and moved joint top of the leaderboard on 3-under after seven holes before organizers brought the players off the course.
Monday's practice session was also called off and more heavy rain is forecast overnight.