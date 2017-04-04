Thief River Falls won the girls competition with 84.5 points while Grand Forks Red River ran away with the title in the boys meet with 234.83 points.

Among area teams, Bagley/Fosston took fourth in the girls meet with 55.5 points while Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck finished 10th with 14 points and TrekNorth 12th with six points.

On the boys side, N/K/B earned a sixth-place finish with 22 points while Bagley/Fosston took 11th with 16 points.

The Bulldogs of Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck were competing with a full squad at their disposal for the first time this season.

"I thought we did pretty well today," Bulldogs head coach Jim Schneider said. "We had a lot of young and new people so we competed well. Placed about where we thought we'd be. I think it was a good first meet for the kids."

Adnew Stueven swept both long distance races by clocking wins in the 1600 and 3200 meters. The sophomore surged ahead late to win the 1,600 in a time of 4 minutes, 49.74 seconds, edging Red River's Dalton Byrne by 0.12 of a second.

Stueven then duplicated his success in the 3,200, but with a little more breathing room to spare, crossing the line in 10:48.7, more than two seconds ahead of Grand Rapids' Tyler Norgord.

"He ran very well today. He improved both of his times over last week," Schneider said. "He's making some strides but we also see where there's still some work to be done and he noticed that too."

Titus Forseen recorded a 15th-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.12 seconds and followed that up with a 22nd-place showing in the discus. The N/K/B junior also placed 39th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.09 seconds.

The Bagley/Fosston girls earned a win in the 4x800 relay by less than a second over the Bulldog girls. The Flyers clocked a time of 11:09.66, just .5 second ahead of second-place N/K/B's time of 11:10.16.

The Flyers' relay successes continued as the 4x400 team clocked a time of 4:32.81 to nab first place while the 4x200 unit earned a second-place finish in 1:56.54.

TrekNorth's Jordan Anderson secured top-five finishes in the discus, where she took third with a throw of 90 feet, 11.5 inches, and fourth in the shot put with an attempt of 35 feet, seven inches.

The Sundogs' Alexandra Bergeson cracked the top 10 in the 400-meter dash with her time of 1:09.14 that was good enough for eighth.

The Gillett Wellness Center will host high school track again at 1 p.m. next Tuesday, April 11, with the Beaver Relays.

Girls Team Results

1-Thief River Falls 84.5; 2-Park Rapids Area 81; 3-International Falls 70.5; 4-Bagley/Fosston 55.5; 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 53.5; 6-Bigfork 48; 7-Frazee 39; 8-Fertile-Beltrami 33; 9-West Marshall 31; 10-Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 14; 11-Nevis 13; T12-Grand Forks Red River 6; T12-TrekNorth 6; 14-Prairie Valley 5; 15-Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 4; 16-Chisholm 1.

Boys Team Results

1-Grand Forks Red River 234.83; 2-Grand Rapids 78.66; 3-Wadena-Deer Creek 52; 4-Park Rapids Area 36; 5-Thief River Falls 24; 6-Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 22; 7-Fertile-Beltrami 21; 8-Prairie Valley 19; 9-Bigfork 18; 10-West Marshall 16.5; 11-Bagley/Fosston 16; 12-International Falls 15; 13-Frazee 11; 14-Nevis 10; 15-BGMR Freeze 8; 16-Chisholm 2; 17-Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 1.