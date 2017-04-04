Two goals by Nino Niederreiter along with single goals from Zach Parise, Jordan Schroeder and Charlie Coyle helped Minnesota (47-25-8) overcome the stellar goaltending of Carolina's Cam Ward and a shaky first period by Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk.

The Hurricanes were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, which came despite Ward making 31 saves and keeping the Hurricanes in the game while taking heavy fire.

Jeff Skinner had a pair of goals for Carolina (35-30-14), while Lee Stempniak had a goal and an assist, but the Hurricanes lost their third game in a row. Their last trip to the playoffs was in 2009, when they fell to Pittsburgh in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After a rocky opening 20 minutes, Dubnyk settled down to make 27 saves for the Wild, who will be making their fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs and will open a series at home for just the third time in franchise history. Niederreiter's second goal of the game came with just over five minutes to play, giving the Wild some insurance.

Minnesota played one of its most dominant periods of the season in the first, outshooting Carolina 16-6 and scoring three goals.

But the Wild emerged without a lead to show for their efforts. Dubnyk, who struggled so notably in March that Minnesota gave farmhand Alex Stalock two starts last week, allowed goals on half of the shots he faced in the period as Carolina had an answer for Minnesota's offense.

While Parise and Niederreiter each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, which led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, Carolina responded each time, with Skinner setting up Stempniak to get the Hurricanes on the board, then scoring the next two himself.

Minnesota took a 4-3 lead in the middle period when Coyle scored on the rebound of a Christian Folin shot.

The Wild nearly took a two-goal lead but were thwarted when Ward spun around and gloved a fluttering puck that was behind him and appeared headed for the back of the net.

NOTES: Before the game, the Wild wore throwback Minnesota North Stars replica sweaters to commemorate the NHL's arrival in Minnesota 50 years ago, and Wild LW Zach Parise warmed up wearing a helmet and gloves that his late father, J.P., used in the 1970s when the elder Parise skated for the North Stars. ... Tuesday's game marked the NHL debut of Hurricanes RW Andrew Poturalski. The former University of New Hampshire standout skated on the fourth line for Carolina, with Bryan Bickell at center. ... Both teams honored Wild C Eric Staal before the game, commemorating his recently completed 1,000th NHL game. Staal, who spent parts of a dozen seasons with the Hurricanes, was joined on the ice by his parents, his wife and children, and his brother Jordan, who plays C for Carolina.