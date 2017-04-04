Santiago thinks WBC has prepped him well for Twins' season

In the process, they joined the likes of left-hander Drew Smyly and position players Didi Gregorius and Martin Prado among this year's injury casualties of an event wrapped in patriotism and infused with equal parts professional pride and adrenaline.

Asked about this troubling quadrennial trend, Twins left-hander Hector Santiago reached into his locker at Target Field and lightly knocked his right hand against one of the dark, wood columns.

"I'm good," he said in advance of his 2017 debut on Wednesday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. "I think my offseason workouts made being ready for the WBC a lot easier."

Just in case, the Twins are carrying 13 pitchers through the early stages of the season. They even had Santiago lined up with fellow starters Adalberto Mejia and Tyler Duffey in case he needed to a few extra days to make the transition.

Instead, Mejia will start in the No. 5 slot in the Twins' rotation with Duffey in a long-relief role as Santiago enters the most important season of a late-blooming career. Already traded twice, the 29-year-old will make $8 million this season as he nears his first crack at free agency.

His sterling work at the WBC — he struck out a batter per inning and posted a 2.08 earned-run average in a relief role — can only add to his value next winter. While that remains to be determined, this much Santiago knows: He feels in midseason form.

"When I came back this spring (from the WBC), I was like, 'Whoa,'" Santiago said. "I felt like I'd been playing for three months already. It definitely gets you where you need to be."

Santiago left Twins camp on March 5 and returned nearly three weeks later. Although this was his first WBC experience, he expects it to remain a net positive, thanks to an aggressive offseason workout program and a yoga routine he has carried into the season.

His bullpen sessions were up to 90 pitches before he stepped on his first mound in Fort Myers, Fla., where the routine prep was unable to compete with the juice of international competition.

"There's not that much, like, unnggggh, you know?" he said. "But going into the WBC games, and coming back to spring training you're like, 'Wow, that's the level I need to be at to compete going into opening week.'"

It also was a good opportunity for the serious sports memorabilia collector to add to his collection of signed jerseys. During the WBC he was able to get former White Sox teammate Nate Jones (Team USA) and Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano (Dominican Republic) to sign jerseys for him, which pushed his overall total well past 250.

He asked WBC organizers for caps from all 16 teams that participated in the event and plans to have them signed by participants during the major league season.

"I made a request, and they sent me a box," Santiago said.

Twins special assistants Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins already signed jerseys for Santiago during his prior years of Cactus League spring training, and Michael Cuddyer, who drilled the first big-league hit Santiago ever allowed, signed a jersey for him a couple of years ago.

Santiago, who always keeps a silver magic marker handy and orders the jerseys in advance, has few remaining holes in his collection. He never crossed paths, for instance, with Barry Bonds last season when he was a one-and-done hitting coach for the Miami Marlins.

He's also hoping to run into fellow lefty and former Twins pitching great Johan Santana, who last pitched in the majors five years ago. "I still have his jersey at my house in Arizona," Santiago said. "I've had it for four years."

That's nearly as long as Santiago, a former 30th-round draft-and-follow from Newark, N.J., has been in the majors. If he has the sort of season he's hoping for, his next contract should give him plenty of time to round out his impressive collection.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.