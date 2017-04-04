Newcomers Cronin, Burch get to work on fixing Loons' defense

The pair of experienced Major League Soccer veterans were acquired from the Colorado Rapids on Friday to help fix a defense that has allowed 20 goals in five games.

Tuesday, Burch shook hands with new teammate Brent Kallman, a center back, as they slowly started a warmup lap at the National Sports Center in Blaine. At the end, Burch and Cronin, who have played a combined 448 regular-season MLS games, called the work rate "hard."

"That was the most work that I've done in a training in a long time," said Burch, with sweat beading on his brow. "It was good quality, too, so that's really important."

United (1-3-1) is coming off its first MLS victory, 4-2 over Real Salt Lake on Saturday at the TCF Bank Stadium. The Loons earned their first MLS point with a 2-2 draw against Cronin, Burch and the rest of the Rapids on the road March 18.

Heath said he hasn't decided how much Cronin and Burch would play in Saturday's game against FC Dallas, a Western Conference favorite this season.

"We'll see, but I think there is a good chance they will be involved in some shape or form at the weekend," Heath said.

Cronin, 30, of Winston-Salem, N.C., was the Rapids captain last season, playing defensive midfield on a team that allowed an MLS-low 32 goals in 34 games, including 13 shutouts, in 2016.

"I try to compete every day, work hard and challenge my teammates, and I want them to challenge me and create a competitive environment, a competitive culture, I think is the best way to (lead)," Cronin said.

Burch, 32, of Cincinnati, has played for five MLS teams before Minnesota. Last year with Colorado, the left fullback played a career high 2,443 minutes, and showed an ability to curl attacking passes into the box on offense.

Burch considers himself a "quiet, low-key" player, but can't help a intense competitive nature from surfacing on the field. That edge, Heath said, was something United might have been lacking.

"I have lots of friends around the league here, and it doesn't matter who I'm playing against, for those 90 minutes, I give them my all," Burch said. "If the ref steps in the way, that's him. If it's the other coach, it's him. If it's another player, it doesn't matter. I will get on my own teammates as well. It's really like, when I get out there, I'm a different person."

Danladi, Demidov sidelined

Forward Abu Danladi was kicked in the hamstring during a 3-0 scrimmage win over Creighton on Sunday, and he sat out Tuesday's training session.

"We don't think it's too bad," Heath said. "Hopefully it isn't because he's been looking really sharp in training, and I thought he did alright when he came on (in Saturday's win) and showed some energy."

Center back Vadim Demidov, on the bench for Saturday's win, missed Tuesday's session with the flu, Heath said.

Demidov, who was a captain to start the season, has sat out two of the past three games in favor of Kallman. He played in the 5-2 loss to New England on March 25 when fellow center back Francisco Calvo was gone with the Costa Rican national team.

Briefly

Forward Christian Ramirez, who scored two goals Saturday, was named to the MLS team of the week on Monday. Heath was named coach of the week for his first win with the Loons.

Besides Danladi's goal, Miguel Ibarra and Ish Jome also scored in Sunday's scrimmage.

Center back Abdoulaye Diallo remains with the club as a trialist, while goalkeeper Billy Heavner, who was on a short-term contract, has departed now that Bobby Shuttleworth, John Alvbage and Patrick McLain are healthy.

