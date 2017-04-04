Bickell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, the same disease that prematurely ended Harding's career two and a half years ago.

Bickell hasn't played an NHL game since his diagnosis but was set to play Tuesday against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

"To get this opportunity with some games left, definitely blessed," Bickell said after the morning skate. "We didn't know when this day was going to come. I'm happy to be here. I've contacted Josh. This is where he had it, so hopefully I see him tonight and ... talk about some things."

Harding reached out soon after Bickell received his diagnosis but they have yet to meet in person.

"To get some words of wisdom from a guy that's been through, it definitely helped," Bickell said.

Harding walked Bickell through to expect, from symptoms to treatments.

"He wants to talk and talk about afterwards and what he does to get through it," Bickell said. "It's nice to reach out to him and get some thoughts off of what he's been through. Hopefully he can be here tonight; to meet him for the first time, it would be real special."

Bickell said he feared his career was over after the initial diagnosis.

"That first month wasn't ideal," he said. "It wasn't looking good for getting better, and we're happy it got better, and I got back on the ice and playing. You definitely think of it with the circumstances. With a handful of games left, I'm happy to be where I am now."

It's fitting his first game back comes against the Wild, a team against which Bickell has scored eight goals among 10 points in 20 regular-season games, and seven goals and five assists in 15 playoff games.

"I've scored a couple goals against these guys in the past," he said with a smile. "Hopefully I'll get one tonight."

Mr. 1,000

Eric Staal played his 1,000th game last month on the road against the Winnipeg Jets but the Wild decided to wait until Tuesday night to honor note the achievement at Xcel Energy Center against his former team.

"It's pretty cool," Staal said. "When they approached me to say that's what they were thinking of doing, I had never really thought about it. I thought it was pretty classy. Obviously, I spent a lot of time (with the Hurricanes), a majority of games have been there."

Staal will be joined in a pregame ceremony by parents Henry and Linda, wife Tanya, three children and brother, Jordan, who plays for the Hurricanes.

"I have a 2-year-old, so we'll see how he does," Staal said. "It will be fun."

Old school

The Wild were scheduled to wear North Stars jerseys during warmups to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NHL coming to the Twin Cities.

J.P. Parise wore No. 11 throughout his Minnesota career, the same number son Zach wears with the Wild.

"I wish we could wear them for the game," Parise said.

