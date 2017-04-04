Amazon to live stream 10 Thursday night NFL games

The 2017 games are expected to be made available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Amazon confirmed the deal but did not elaborate. The NFL declined to comment.

Amazon's rights fee is said to be about five times the price paid for the 2016 package by Twitter. The deal came together quickly in recent days, with a source noting that Amazon aggressively pursued the package.

The TV rights to the 10 "Thursday Night Football" games are split evenly between CBS and NBC, with the NFL Network cabler also getting simulcasts of the games. In early 2016, CBS and NBC inked a two-year deal for "Thursday Night Football" TV rights at an estimated cost of about $225 million for each network.

The new streaming rights pact comes as the NFL and its TV partners are looking to overhaul the on-air presentation of games, the placement of commercial breaks and aspects of game play designed to speed up the action on the gridiron. Last year, Twitter picked up the game feeds produced by CBS and NBC. It's unclear if that will change in the Amazon deal.

Amazon already is in business with the NFL on "All or Nothing," an unscripted series chronicling the return of the Rams NFL franchise to Los Angeles after 20-plus years in St. Louis. The series was renewed for a second season last week.

Amazon's deal with the NFL was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.