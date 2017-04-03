Yes, the 30-year-old Dubnyk struggled from the beginning of March till the end, finishing with a 3-8-2 record. His overall body of work speaks for itself, though, and despite his slump he remains fifth in the NHL in goals-against average (2.23), tied for third in save percentage (.924) and fourth in wins (38).

Dubnyk insists he never lost confidence in himself despite his tough times.

"I wasn't concerned about it," he said following the Wild's 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in which he recorded 30 saves. "Everybody else seemed to be."

That said, Dubnyk acknowledged that getting a two-game rest last week was probably good for him. With usual backup Darcy Kuemper struggling, Alex Stalock was called up for the minors, and spelled Dubnyk ever so briefly before being sent back down to Iowa on Monday morning.

"Yeah, it's good to take a step back," Dubnyk said, conceding that he likely never would have asked out of the lineup himself. "Anytime there's a disappointing game, I always like to get back in there right away."

That starts to take a toll mentally, though, especially with the Wild in the final stages of a grueling stretch of 20 games in 35 days leading into the playoffs.

The two-game rest gave Dubnyk a chance to recharge mentally and physically. It also gave him some much-needed practice time with goaltending coach Bob Mason.

"We just wanted to push the reset button," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "Something for the last five weeks or six weeks that's gone on is when we play a game we haven't had a chance to fix (things) because the next day we have to prepare for the next game. ... There's never been more than one day where we can sit and analyze everything and then go over the mistakes in a practice because we're always looking ahead to the next game. It was good that he had those three days off."

Dubnyk was sharp for the Wild from the initial puck drop Sunday, and Boudreau knew it almost immediately.

"That glove save he made in the first period," the coach said, "he looked sharp just grabbing it. He was going, 'This is mine.' "

Aside from being snappy with his glove, Dubnyk moved well in the crease, and capped a solid night with a highlight-reel save on a third-period shot from Avalanche center Matt Duchene.

Duchene corralled a centering pass and had a tap-in goal with Dubnyk momentarily out of position

"You look back, and it's not a nice thought going through my head at that point," Dubnyk said, noting that in that moment he leaned on the instincts developed while playing in the street as a kid. "You break out of the shell and throw a piece of equipment over there. I was fortunate to get a piece of it."

Those are the types of saves that Dubnyk seemed to make routinely throughout the first four months of the season.

Dubnyk, however, treated that save like the other 30 he made against Colorado, while emphasizing that it's important to build on that effort heading into the final week of the regular season.

"We want to get that feeling of winning," he said. "That's just a nice feeling to have, when we go onto the ice and just expect to win. We had it for the entire season, and it slipped away for a few weeks. If we can take the opportunity if nothing else to just get that feeling back this week of just knowing that when we go on the ice, we're going to win the game, then that will be good to take into the playoffs."