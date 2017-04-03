UPDATE: Twins win first opener since 2008

Heck, they hadn’t held a lead on the first day of the regular season since that 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on March 31, 2008 at the Metrodome -- the final stages of the second Bush Administration.

“I didn’t know about that,” said third baseman Miguel Sano, who drove in two with a mammoth home run and a bases-loaded walk. “This is a new year. This is a new team. Everybody is positive here and wants to play the game and win every day.”

Robbie Grossman’s bases-loaded walk in a six-run seventh finally ended that logic-defying streak after 78 innings, and the floodgates opened from there to push the Twins over .500 for the first time since the end of 2015. Coming off a 103-loss debacle that began with nine straight losses, Monday’s win also marked a successful Twins debut for the new front-office combination of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine.

“I didn’t realize the drought had been quite that long,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We talk about confidence with a young group. It was a nice day as far as that’s concerned.”

A pair of well-executed bunts by Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario, followed by an intentional walk to Brian Dozier, set the stage for Grossman. Four straight wayward pitches from lefty Matt Strahm forced in Jorge Polanco with the go-ahead run after he started the inning with a bloop single into short center.

Kepler’s hustle on a sacrifice bunt attempt was rewarded with a successful replay challenge after he initially was called out.

“I knew I was safe on that one,” Kepler said. “I knew I beat it. I’m going all out.”

Having dropped just six successful sacrifice bunts in his first seven professional seasons, Kepler was briefly upset with himself after his first attempt at a bunt hit the plate and spun foul.

“I held my breath at first,” he said. “I wanted to execute that bunt. I wanted to move Polanco over. I have speed, so I can bunt. I’m not going to eliminate that from my game.”

Bases-loaded walks to Joe Mauer and Sano followed before newcomer Jason Castro slashed a two-run single to left. Polanco, batting for the second time in the inning, added a ground single the other way as a sellout crowd of 39,615 rejoiced.

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana (1-0) worked the first seven innings to pick up his first career victory on Opening Day. It took him 22 batters to record his first strikeout, but once he got the hang of it he kept going, fanning the Royals’ 4-5-6 hitters to end his 91-pitch duel with left-hander Danny Duffy (eight strikeouts in six innings).

The Twins managed just three hits off Duffy, but one of those was Sano’s 423-foot fourth-inning blast into the second deck. That quickly tied the score after Mike Moustakas took Santana out to right in the top half of the inning.

Sano dedicated his home run to late pitchers Yordano Ventura (Royals) and Yorman Landa (Twins), who died in offseason car crashes in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, respectively. The teams wore patches and stood solemnly through a pregame ceremony in their honor.

“They lost their lives,” Sano said. “It’s tough for us and the Royals.”

After the Moustakas homer, Santana settled back into a groove, retiring the next nine before throwing six straight balls in the seventh, including a leadoff walk to Lorenzo Cain. Three straight swinging strikeouts, all on Santana’s vaunted slider, followed to retire Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez and Brandon Moss.

Lefty Taylor Rogers was warming in the bullpen, but Molitor opted to stick with his ace after a brief mound visit. Of Santana’s 10 swing-and-miss strikes, six came in the pivotal seventh.

A patient approach helped chase Duffy after 100 pitches as the Twins worked three walks and forced two other three-ball counts.

Matt Belisle and Brandon Kintzler got the last six outs to give the Twins a rare win over their division nemesis. Over the past four seasons, the Royals had taken 53 of 76 games between the teams.

With that, the Twins finally won on Opening Day, ending one of the foremost statistical oddities in club history.

“I don’t want to think about that,” Kepler said. “It’s always good to win that first one.”