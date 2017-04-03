Adrian Peterson visits Patriots, continues hunt for new team

The visit was Peterson's second since the Vikings released him March 9. He previously visited the Seattle Seahawks.

New England has already brought on a new running back this offseason, signing former Cincinnati Bengals back Rex Burkhead.

Versatile back Dion Lewis and Super Bowl LI hero James White are already under contract with the Patriots for the 2017 season.

However, lead back LeGarrette Blount remains unsigned after he scored a Patriots franchise-record 18 rushing touchdowns last season. Brandon Bolden is also unsigned.

Peterson missed almost all of last season with a right knee injury and an adductor strain he suffered in his first game back. The seven-time Pro Bowler and 2012 NFL MVP has 11,747 rushing yards and 97 touchdowns in 10 seasons, all with the Vikings.

Peterson took to Twitter to say he is in no rush to sign with a new team and his decision isn't based solely on money.