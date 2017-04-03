Vikings sign punter Quigley
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed punter Ryan Quigley, the team announced Monday.
Quigley will be joining his fourth team in five seasons. He appeared in six games and averaged 44.5 yards per punt last season with the Arizona Cardinals.
The former Boston College product was initially signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2012 but did not play as a rookie.
Quigley spent the following three seasons with the New York Jets (2013-15), averaging a career-best 45.9 yards while appearing in all 16 games in 2014.
In 51 career games, Quigley has averaged 44.6 yards per punt with a net average of 38.9. He left Boston College as the school's career leader with 284 punts.