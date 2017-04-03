Vikings sign punter Quigley

The former Boston College product was initially signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2012 but did not play as a rookie.

Quigley spent the following three seasons with the New York Jets (2013-15), averaging a career-best 45.9 yards while appearing in all 16 games in 2014.

In 51 career games, Quigley has averaged 44.6 yards per punt with a net average of 38.9. He left Boston College as the school's career leader with 284 punts.