Kraft tweeted a video on Monday from his suburban Boston home in which he returned Brady's Super Bowl jerseys, one of which went missing after New England's stunning comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5.

Within a matter of a few hours after reclaiming the Super Bowl LI jersey, Brady found himself chasing down another would-be thief in the person of teammate and star Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Set to throw out the first pitch at Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Brady held the retrieved jersey aloft to the cheers of an adoring crowd at Fenway Park.

Suddenly, Gronkowski, fresh off a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night in Orlando, Fla., interrupted the festivities, leaping from behind to snag the jersey and running toward second base with Brady in not-so-heated pursuit.

Following a few zig-zag moves by Gronkowski, Brady "tackled" the behemoth tight in short right field and grabbed the jersey back while the partisan throng roared.

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017

The first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, Brady then returned to the mound and, amid chants of "Brady, Brady," fluttered a high ceremonial first pitch to Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Prior to the theatrics at Fenway, Kraft welcomed Brady at his home in Brookline, Mass., to return the jerseys.

"Thanks to our good friends' cooperation throughout, here it is," Kraft said as he unzipped a bag and pulled out Brady's white game-worn jersey from Super Bowl LI.

The @Patriots have arrived with the Super Bowl Jersey! pic.twitter.com/DBf234x5KH — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2017

"That's pretty cool. How about that?" Brady responded as he held up the jersey.

Kraft then grabbed a second bag, which contained the jersey Brady wore during Super Bowl XLIX.

Brady's game-day jersey from the Falcons game, as well as another jersey worn by Brady from Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, was retrieved after an investigation led by the FBI—both found in possession of international media member Mauricio Ortega in Mexico.

Brady discovered his latest jersey was missing following New England's 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta.

The Houston police assigned a value of $500,000 to the jersey in its report. A Lelands auction house representative told the Boston Globe it could be worth as much as $1 million.

The 39-year-old Brady set Super Bowl records for most passing attempts (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466) as New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons. In winning his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, he tied Charles Haley for the record as a five-time Super Bowl champion.