Wild return goaltender to AHL
The Minnesota Wild reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Monday, April 3.
Stalock, 29, was recalled by Minnesota on March 29 and went 1-1-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in two starts with the Wild. He is 20-16-7 (four shutouts) with a 2.31 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in 45 games for Iowa.
Stalock is 25-20-7 (four shutouts) with a 2.34 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 64 career NHL games during six seasons with San Jose and Minnesota.