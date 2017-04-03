Wild return goaltender to AHL

Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock watches the puck in the corner during the second period April 1 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild reassigned goaltender Alex Stalock to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Monday, April 3.

Stalock, 29, was recalled by Minnesota on March 29 and went 1-1-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in two starts with the Wild. He is 20-16-7 (four shutouts) with a 2.31 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in 45 games for Iowa.